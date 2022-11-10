Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds can be paired with many devices. It's just easier with some than others.

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro goes head-to-head with many other high-end wireless earbuds out there. They're comfortable to wear, have great audio quality, and have a surprisingly good transparency mode to seal the deal for many users. You can read our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review to learn more about them in detail.

But if you've already made up your mind and are wondering how to pair it with your device of choice, then you've come to the right place. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro connect easily with a lot of devices, but some processes are easier than others.

How to pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to an Android phone using the Galaxy Wearable app

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds offer the best experience when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone running the latest One UI software. But you can also pair it with other Android phones using the Galaxy Wearable app. Here's how to do it:

Place the earbuds in the charging case, close the lid for a few seconds, and then open the case back up. This will put the earbuds in pairing mode. If this is the first device you're pairing with your Galaxy Wearable app, you'll see a Start button as soon as you launch and enter the app for the first time. Select that button to begin the pairing process. If it's not the first device that you're pairing with your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, then you'll have to select the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen and select Add new device. Select the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds from the list of identified devices to set up. As soon as you begin the process and confirm the pairing request, your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be ready to go.

You only have to pair your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with your Android device once. After that, they'll automatically reconnect when you open the charging case.

How to pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to an iPhone or other devices without the Galaxy Wearable app?

If you have an Apple device or a computer that doesn't support the Galaxy Wearable app, then you can simply connect the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to it via Bluetooth settings.

Place the earbuds in the charging case and close the lid for about five seconds. You can then open the case to put the earbuds in pairing mode. If you've already paired the earbuds to another device, then insert them into your ears and hold both touchpads for a few seconds until they enter pairing mode. Once your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are ready to pair, simply navigate to your device's Bluetooth settings, and select them from the list of available devices.

Pairing the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as you can see, is quite simple. You get the best experience with Samsung phones, but the pairing process is pretty straightforward, even on other devices. You may not get the best experience with non-Samsung devices, but they'll get the job done. If you got yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or if you're planning to buy one, then consider grabbing a protective case for it as well.