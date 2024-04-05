Key Takeaways For snapping a solar eclipse photo, start by investing in solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes, costing $15 to $25 on Amazon.

Next, outfit your smartphone with a solar filter to capture better images, either using spare eclipse glasses or a dedicated smartphone filter.

Among popular phone options for shooting the eclipse, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leads thanks to its camera hardware and feature-packed Expert RAW app.

A total solar eclipse is happening in North America this Monday (April 8) when the moon travels between the sun and the earth, and for a brief moment, entirely blocks the sun from our perspective. This is a rare celestial phenomenon, with the next one in North America predicted to occur in 2044, so many people on the continent will try to catch a glimpse. And this being the social media era, most will, of course, whip out their phones to snap photos and film videos.

A series of solar eclipse shots of the moon passing through the sun, snapped in Hong Kong. Photo: FCH Tong

The first thing you need for snapping solar eclipse photos

The very first thing(s) you need to even attempt to shoot photos or videos of the solar eclipse is to buy "solar eclipse glasses" that are essentially solar filters for your eyes. You must wear them to prevent burning your eyeballs by looking at the sun. The good news is these glasses are not expensive (they're just paper glasses with a plastic film), priced between $15 to $25 on Amazon.

Once you've protected your eyes, then you need a similar filter for your smartphone lenses. This is partly for protection but also to help the camera sensors "see" the sun better. You can simply buy a spare pair of the aforementioned eclipse glasses and hold the filter film over the camera module, or pick up a dedicated one made for smartphone (it's basically the same thing except the film area is larger).

Both of these are likely the options the average North American person should go for. But if you're a smartphone enthusiast, and you have accessories that enhance your smartphone's camera performance like a filter adapter smartphone case, then you can invest in a "real camera" solar filter.

Smartphone Camera Solar Filter This affordable smartphone solar filter will help your smartphone camera shoot better photos and videos against the sun. Simply slap the filter film over the camera lens and you're good to go. $9 at Amazon

How to shoot a solar eclipse image or video with a phone?

Now that you have the protective gear, you need to know these basics for shooting the sun with your handset. Chances are, if you're reading this you have a recent iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel. The good news is those phones are able to shoot in RAW, meaning uncompressed image files that keep as much image information as possible that had been captured by the smartphone sensor. JPEG images, which are the default images we shoot, are compressed files. Shooting in RAW will keep as much light and information as possible for post-shot editing. You will need to do this with a solar eclipse shot, as it's likely exposure will vary wildly even in shots snapped within split-second of each other.

You'll also need to lock exposure before snapping, and use Burst Mode to snap more than rapid fire shots in succession. Unless you're using a very budget or old phone, your device should be able to do all the above, whether it's an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 12, Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22, or a OnePlus 11. But of course, some phones are more capable than others.

Shooting in RAW will keep as much light and information as possible for post-shot editing

Which phone is best for shooting the solar eclipse?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Close

The best camera phones right now, and the ones with first-party accessories that support real camera filters, are from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, because they use cameras with larger sensors. However, unless you're a smartphone enthusiast in North America, you likely have never even heard of these brands, let alone have one of the phones. Chances are, you have an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, or maybe a Pixel. Of the three phones, the best phone to shoot the solar eclipse is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has the best overall camera hardware of all the phones sold in North America right now, plus Samsung has an excellent Expert RAW app that offers far more granular controls than an iPhone's native camera app.

Expert RAW allows you to shoot RAW image files mentioned earlier, but also offers total control over ISO and shutter speed, which you'll use to adjust exposure of the sky. If you find the sky or sun blown out, you can speed up shutter speed or dial down the ISO to limit light intake.

Another key reason the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best phone (selling in North America) for shooting is because it has the best zoom lens, a 5X Periscope sensor that's a bit better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's or Google Pixel 8 Pro's 5X zoom lens thanks to a large image sensor.

I also want to mention that a Galaxy S23 Ultra or even S22 Ultra will also do just about as good a job here.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the next best phone on this list, ranking ahead of the Google Pixel 8 Pro due to having a more versatile camera system with much better video performance too. Just like Samsung phones, the iPhone can shoot RAW too — Apple's proprietary ProRAW, as a matter of fact — but the iPhone's camera app lacks some of the more granular manual controls. Still, if you turn on ProRAW and you lock exposure before you shoot, the iPhone 15 Pro Max should be able to grab a pretty credible shot.

If you want more control, you will need a third-party app. The good news is iOS has more quality camera apps than Android, but the bad news is you have to pay for them. Moment's iPhone app is a personal favorite, and there is a dedicated SolarPro app in the app store that can help adjust tonality and exposure.

Solar Pro app on an iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone's 5X Prism zoom lens, while not as good as Samsung's dedicated lens, is still no slouch and can allow you to get a 120mm focal length.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is another excellent option, with a camera app that sits somewhere between Samsung and iPhone in terms of offering controls. You can adjust color temperature and exposure compensation directly on the viewfinder. The Pixel 8 Pro can also shoot RAW, but the Pixel processes the RAW images the slowest among the three phones mentioned so far.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra with photography kit

If you keep up to date with the global phone scene, then you may know that the camera phone getting all the hype from reviewers right now is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which has a 1-inch sensor main camera and two zoom lenses, both with faster aperture and larger sensor size than what Samsung's using in the S24 Ultra. Simply put, this is the most capable camera system on the market right now — but the phone doesn't sell in North America.

If you have one, and you have the Photography Kit, you can attach a more expensive professional-grade solar filter, which along with the variable aperture and 14-stops of dynamic range lets you control light intake ability better.

Most importantly: don't forget to take in the moment

Ultimately, most modern flagship smartphones with a filter will allow you to document the solar eclipse. But we must remind you to remember to put the phone down and take in the moment. Don't spend the entire time of this rare natural event glued to the phone.

