Smart speakers powered by virtual voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant are capable of performing a lot more tasks than you might think. Amazon’s Alexa, in particular, is known to be one of the most useful voice assistants out there, thanks to a variety of skills in Alexa’s repository. There are thousands of skills in the Alexa skill store which you can use to do more than just checking the weather or turning on the lights. Did you know that you can also use Alexa to listen to radio stations on Amazon’s Echo speakers?

That’s right, you no longer need a dedicated radio to tune in to your favorite stations for music, news, and other special programs. With most phones also losing the ability to connect to the FM radio, it becomes useful to learn how you can do this on your smart speaker. In this article, we’ll tell you how to play FM radio on Amazon Echo speakers with the help of a few Alexa skills. All you need for this particular tutorial is an Amazon Echo speaker and the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone.

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon’s Alexa can take advantage of third-party apps to perform a lot of useful tasks. Amazon calls these third-party apps ‘skills’, and you can find them in the Alexa skill store or within the Amazon Alexa app.

Here’s where you can find it within the Alexa app:

Open the Alexa app and select the More option from the bottom menu.

Now, look for an option named Skills & Games and select it to open the Skills page.

Once you’re on the page, you can either browse the skills that are available in your region to try something new or use the Search button on the top to search for specific ones. In this tutorial, we’ll be using the myTuner Radio skill to play FM radio on the Echo speakers. There are a couple of different radio skills you can use for this, but we’ll stick with myTuner Radio with which you can play more than 50,000 stations from over 200 regions around the world.

Once you are on the Alexa skills page on the app, use the Search bar to find the myTuner Radio skill and choose the launch option.

Now, select the device you want to launch the Skill and choose Done. You only have to select a device to launch for the first time so that Alexa can remember your preference. You can change this anytime by visiting the Skill’s listing page and launching it again.

You can start using the skill almost immediately after installing it to listen to your favorite radio stations. You can simply say, “Alexa, ask MyTuner Radio to play “XYZ”. In India, for instance, I can just say, “Alexa, ask myTuner Radio to play Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM” to play listen to some Bollywood tunes. Similarly, you can also request other stations with their names such as NPR, BBC, and more. And if there is more than one station that matches your request, then Alexa will list the choices for you to pick. You may not be able to play all your local radio stations using the myTuner Radio skill. However, you can search for other radio skills within the app to see if there’s a particular one that lets you play the station of your choice.

And that’s how easy it is to play FM radio on Amazon Echo speakers. You can take advantage of the Alexa skills to get a lot more things done with your Echo speakers. If you are looking to pick a new Echo speaker then suggest you take a look at the Echo Dot 4th gen speaker. It’s a solid option to consider for those who are looking to explore the world of smart speakers and try out different Alexa skills.