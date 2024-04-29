The Lenovo Legion Go has been out for quite a while now, and with all of the updates that have come out since its launch, you might be wondering whether it's a good idea to factory reset it. You might also have made some software tweaks and need to undo them, and in both cases, factory resetting is an easy and quick procedure. It's the same as any other Windows machine, and here's how to do it.

Note that factory resetting the Lenovo Legion Go will delete everything on it. You will lose all of the games that you've installed, the programs, and the rest of your files, too. There is no way to get them back once you have done that, and we recommend backing up your files.

How to factory reset the Lenovo Legion Go properly

If you've ever factory reset a Windows PC, it's the same steps

In factory resetting the Lenovo Legion Go, Windows will reinstall all of the same basic applications as if the device had just been taken out of the box. It's a simple process to get started, but make sure you keep your device connected to a charger throughout so that it doesn't run out of battery.

Open the Settings app. In the System section, scroll down and click Recovery. Now, click Reset PC to get started. Windows will ask if you want to keep your personal files or delete everything. The Keep my files option will allow you to keep personal files associated with your user account, such as those in the Downloads and Pictures folders. Delete everything will remove all the data on your Lenovo Legion Go, and if you want to properly factory reset it, you should select this option. On the next screen, you'll need to choose whether you want to reinstall using a local recovery image or a cloud download. The Cloud download option means you'll download your current version of Windows 11 again to install it, which we highly recommend choosing. Otherwise, you can use the Local reinstall option, which should be much faster but is more complicated on a handheld like this. Next, you'll see a summary screen of your choices. If you choose to delete all your files, you may want to clean the drive, too. To do this, click Change settings. You'll see an option called Clean data, which overwrites the files deleted with empty space. This is ideal if you are reselling your Lenovo Legion Go, as it makes it harder for someone to recover those deleted files. After that, you'll be returned to the summary screen. Click Next to confirm your choices, then click Reset to begin the process. This can take a while, so make sure your Lenovo Legion Go is on a charger.

Once you're done, it'll begin to factory reset! This can take some time and it will reboot several times. Once done, you'll be brought back to the Windows setup menu, and you'll need to configure it all over again. Don't forget to download and update the drivers for your handheld from Lenovo's website, and happy gaming!