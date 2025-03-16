One of the worst things to happen to any network-attached storage (NAS) is ransomware. This is when a malicious party gains access to your networked storage and encrypts everything stored on the drives. A message will then be displayed with the means to wire funds for a key to unlock access. Thankfully, this is a rare occurrence, and the chance of it happening to you is low, so long as you follow some basic security rules. I'll run through some things you can do right now to protect your NAS and all your data.

5 Be smart when online

Don't open that dodgy email attachment