The 3-2-1 backup rule is a great way to ensure your data is safe from corruption, ransomware, and loss. With the rise of network-attached storage (NAS), it's evident we're all creating and needing to store more data than ever before. Your smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, server, NAS, and everything else with an OS and files need to be backed up. That's where the 3-2-1 backup rule can make it easy to create a reliable solution to all your data security needs. Here's how to set it up.

2 What is the 3-2-1 backup rule?

It's the backups of backups