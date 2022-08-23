How to receive geofence alerts through location-aware reminders on iOS

Modern life can be pretty overwhelming. We’ve got plenty of matters to tend to, and there are present-day pressures that didn’t exist in the olden days. One of the perks of living during these times, though, is the ability to utilize the technologies we have on hand to make our lives a tad easier. So whether you have a great iPhone, a versatile iPad, or one of the excellent Macs — you can program these devices to do some of the thinking on your brain’s behalf, so you don’t have to. Apple Reminders is a useful iPhone app that helps you keep track of tasks, shopping lists, etc. Though, sometimes setting the traditional reminder date/time is of no use. What if you want your iPhone to remind you of a certain thing when you enter or leave a certain neighborhood? Well, you can do that. Here’s how to receive geofence alerts through location-aware reminders on iOS.

Creating location-aware reminders on iOS

Launch the built-in Reminders app on your iPhone.

Click on New Reminder in the bottom left corner.

Give the reminder a relevant title and optional notes.

Click on the location arrow icon. It’s the second one from the left in the bottom toolbar.

Choose between Arriving Home, Getting in Car, and Custom.

By choosing Custom , you get to search for an address and decide if you receive the notification when arriving or leaving the place. You additionally get to expand or reduce the geofence radius depending on your preference.

, you get to search for an address and decide if you receive the notification when arriving or leaving the place. You additionally get to expand or reduce the geofence radius depending on your preference. Voila! After you create this reminder, when you leave/arrive at this location, you will receive a Reminders notification to alert you. Make sure you keep Location Services enabled and grant the Reminders app permission to access them.

Personally, I use location reminders when I’m heading to a special gathering or party. I set it to remind me of the gift I should take with me when I leave the house — just in case I forget and leave it behind at home.

What do you use location reminders for? Let us know in the comments section below.