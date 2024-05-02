AirPods are a staple for most iOS users, whether you're still rocking the original design using the AirPods 2nd Gen or the upgraded noise-canceling AirPods Pro 2, they consistently have a reputation for being excellent wireless earbuds. Once you pair your pods with your listening device, they are designed to stay connected, automatically pairing when Bluetooth is turned on and their case is open. However, if your Bluetooth connection is spotty, you're having trouble connecting, or you want to change the automatic-pairing device, it can be helpful to select "forget device" in Bluetooth settings and start fresh. Reconnecting is simple and straightforward, and if you set up your AirPods originally, rest assured that it follows the same steps. Here we'll walk you through what you need to do to successfully reconnect your AirPods after you instruct them to "forget device."

How to disconnect AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen, and AirPods Pro, Pro 2

Steps to remove the Bluetooth connection between your AirPods and paired device

Put your AirPods in the case and close the lid. Wait 30 seconds. Open the case lid. Go to Settings on your iPhone or computer. Go to Bluetooth. If your AirPods have successfully connected, select the "i" icon next to their name. Select Forget This Device. Select Forget Device once more from the pop-up.

How to re-pair AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen, and AirPods Pro, Pro 2

What to do if you change your mind and want to restore your Bluetooth connection

Make sure your AirPods are in their case and close the lid. Wait 30 seconds. Open the case lid. Make sure the device you're trying to connect to is still in range (nearby). Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for roughly 15 seconds. Watch for the status light to start flashing and eventually turn white. The light is on the front of the case for most models, unless you are rocking original AirPods, where the indicator light is inside the case nestled between the two pods.

If you want to use AirPods (3rd generation) or AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation) that someone else has used, they first need to remove the AirPods from the original AppleID.

How to disconnect and re-pair AirPods Max

Follow the same steps as above to Forget the Device. Charge your AirPods for a few minutes. Make sure your device is nearby if you want to pair again. Restart your headphones by pressing and holding the digital crown and the noise control button simultaneously for roughly ten seconds until the status light flashes amber, then release the buttons. If you hold the button longer than ten seconds, your AirPods will reset to factory settings. Hold your headphones next to the device you want to pair with until you see a setup animation pop up on the screen. Tap Connect to pair.

Why would you need to reset your AirPods?

There are a few reasons one might actually want to reset their AirPods. The simplest, yet vaguest reason, is that tech can be tricky sometimes. You might wake up one day and have pairing issues or a software update has rearranged some things, and a factory reset will get you back on track in no time. Maybe you've purchased a new phone, but your pods won't stop connecting to your functional old mold. Or you might be thinking of giving them away or selling them. Keep in mind though, as noted above, that AirPods are typically associated with one Apple ID, so you will need to remove them from your devices and reset them before they can be sold to someone else. This will also remove personal information that you don't need in the hands of strangers. Regardless of your reason, Apple has made pairing with AirPods pretty simple, so reconnecting should be just as easy.