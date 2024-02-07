There are many reasons you might want to record a call on iPhone. It might be because you're interviewing someone, want to take notes about a call, or want to keep a sweet call with a loved one for posterity. Whatever the reason, there are a few important things to consider beforehand. First, make sure the person on the other end is comfortable being recorded. Secondly, you need to note the legalities of call recording in your state or location. Once you have these factors covered, there are many ways you can easily record a call on one of the latest iPhones.

How to record a call using the Voice Memo app

The Voice Memo app, available on all iPhones, including those with the latest iOS 17, is a handy way to record your thoughts for a journal, report, observations, or other notes you want to play back and listen to later. But it can also be used to record calls, with a little workaround, including using a secondary device.

First, you'll need a second device to make the call. If you're somewhere with Wi-Fi and can make the call via a service like FaceTime Audio, you could use a device like an iPad or even a MacBook to make the call. Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone once on the call or before one is initiated. Tap the red Record button. Put the other device on speaker and turn the volume up. Proceed with your conversation. Once finished, tap the red Record button again to stop the recording. The recording will be saved in the Voice Memos library. You can also change the name of the recording so it's easily identifiable. Close

How to record a call using the Google Voice app

Google also offers a free phone service called Google Voice that you can use on an iPhone to make calls. One benefit is that it can also record conversations.

Visit the App Store on your iPhone. Under the Search tab, look for Google Voice. Tap Get. Double-click the side button and use Face ID to install the app. Close Once installed, select Open. Accept the Terms and Conditions. Close

Select a Google Voice number. You can search for available numbers based on your city or area code. But remember that you need to have an active U.S.-based number to use Google Voice (for now). You can also skip this step and use your existing phone number. When you get to the dial screen, dial your iPhone number. You'll receive a verification code. Use this code to complete the setup. Close Now, log into your Google account via a Web browser. Tap the grid image beside your profile photo at the top right. Scroll down and select Google Voice. Close Tap on Calls and select the recipient. Once on the call, tap the "4" key on your iPhone keypad to begin recording it.

How to record a call using third-party apps

You can also use various third-party apps to record calls on an iPhone. Some of the most popular ones include TapeACall, Rev Voice Recorder, and Call Recorder Lite. Note that these require a subscription fee, but most have free trials. I have been using NoNotes for years. It offers a paid tier, but you can record a certain number of minutes per month for free. Here's how to use these four.

TapeACall

TapeACall works without an Internet connection and is easy to use. But it requires a three-way calling workaround. There's a monthly or annual subscription fee but a seven-day free trial.

Download the TapeACall app from the App Store. Go through the demo pages (or tap Skip at the top right). Close Enter your e-mail address (you can skip this step and select Later from the top right). You'll have to choose a plan or activate the free seven-day trial, which auto-renews. Tap the Record button and dial the person you want to call. Select Merge Call, and the recording will begin. Close

Rev Voice Recorder

This app is super easy to use and even includes a transcription service option as well.

Download the Rev Voice Recorder app and create an account. Close Once created, tap the green Start Recording button. Choose either an Incoming or Outgoing call. Dial the number, and tap Call. This will connect it to the Rev servers. Press Call again to dial, merge the two calls, and it will be recorded.

Call Recorder Lite

Call Recorder Lite is very basic, allowing you to record and save calls.

Download the Call Recorder Lite app. Select the access number based on your country and location. Verify your phone number. Open the Record screen, select the Record button, and your call will be transferred to the appropriate servers. ​​​​​ Close Once a connection is initiated, tap Merge Call, which will begin recording.

NoNotes

NoNotes is the call recording app I have been using for years, and I find it very reliable and easy to use. You get a free number of recorded call minutes per month, so if you stay within that, you can use this app for free. Otherwise, you can upgrade for a fee for unlimited recordings. Once you have a recording, it's saved, and you can play it back at any time.

Download the NoNotes app and select the red recording button. You can choose to Make & Record a Call, Record Active Call, or Record & Transcribe (there's a fee for transcriptions). Enter the phone number of the person you want to call or choose them from your list of contacts. Close Your phone will ring. Answer it, and it will connect the call and begin ringing to the other person while the recording starts.

Is it legal to record a phone call on an iPhone?

Before recording a call with someone, you must understand the legalities around this. First, you need to have the person's consent. You should never record someone without their knowledge. Make sure to ask or advise them that you will be recording the call and get a verbal agreement from them to do this. You can always start the recording with the question or statement, advising that you are recording and getting their verbal acknowledgment on record.

You should also be aware of different laws about recording phone calls in different states. Some states, like Alabama, Indiana, and New York, have one-party consent laws. Others, however, like California, Florida, and Montana, are considered all-party consent states.

No matter the law in your state or country, it's always a good idea to get consent from the other party and make them aware that you will be recording the call. Doing so will avoid any potential legal issues, and it's the considerate thing to do.

Can you use Screen Recording on an iPhone to record a call?

Contrary to what other sources might indicate, Apple prevents the ability to record an active call using the Screen Recording feature. This is on all models, from the older iPhones right up to the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. While there is an option to turn the microphone on during a screen recording, it will not record voices when the phone is on an active call. This is for privacy reasons. The only way around this is to use an external recording device, like a second phone or tablet, to capture the audio.

Bottom line: there are workarounds to record a call on an iPhone. But you should only ever do so with both or all parties' consent and be aware of the legalities of this action where you live. Once those details are ironed out, you can always refer to that log of calls, whether for work, research, or education.