Some Apple AirPods models have customizable buttons that you can easily remap. Here's to personalize the experience using your iPhone or iPad.

Since Apple ditched the headphone jack on its iPhone line, it has released different wireless earbuds that cater to different audiences and budgets. Right now, there are six different models: AirPods 1, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. What all of these variants, except for the AirPods 3, have in common are customizable buttons that you can remap. This allows you to choose what a double tap, stem squeeze, or other click/gesture does. The actions include invoking Siri, noise control, and more — depending on the model you have. Below are the steps you need to follow to remap the Apple AirPods' buttons using an iPhone or iPad.

How to remap the AirPods buttons using an Apple iPhone or iPad

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iDevice by removing them from their case and wearing them. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Click on your AirPods' name at the top. You will find remapping options for the left and right buds, depending on the model you have. Click on the bud you want to customize, and choose the desired action from the list of available options.

Being able to remap what a double tap or stem squeeze on an AirPod does is a welcome feature that helps users customize their listening experience. After all, not everyone uses Siri, and some people would rather have quick noise control access rather than the virtual assistant. On the AirPods Max, you can also remap the volume controls of the Digital Crown by following the same steps.