Remote desktop sessions can be quite convenient since it means you can access your system anywhere there's internet connectivity. Similar to Windows, you can access your Ubuntu system remotely, too. While it's not easy, since you'll have to install a remote desktop protocol and tweak a few settings, you can get started by following along with us in this guide. We'll take you step by step, complete with screenshots and everything else you need to know. Note we'll cover both Microsoft Remote Desktop and a third-party app, too.

How to remote desktop to Ubuntu through Windows with Microsoft Remote Desktop

Set up Ubuntu for RDP clients

You'll first need to set up Ubuntu to handle remote desktop connections. Doing this will require installing a remote desktop server, tweaking the firewall, and opening the port for connectivity.

Open a terminal session. Update your packages with sudo apt update Enter your password. Install XRDP, a remote desktop server for Linux with the command sudo apt install xrdp -y Make sure the remote desktop server is running with the command sudo systemctl status xrdp Check to allow your firewall to open the ports for the remote desktop command with sudo ufw status Turn on UFW with the command sudo ufw enable Allow traffic through the default port with the command sudo ufw allow 3389 Reload the firewall with the command sudo ufw reload Type the command sudo systemctl enable xrdp to allow your system to listen to RDP connections.

Once the above steps are completed, take note of your IP address. You can do this by going to the Settings app, choosing your network, and looking under the details. We also suggest finding your username, too, by going to the terminal and typing the command whoami

Set up Microsoft Remote Desktop on guest PC

Next, we can head into Windows and set up Microsoft Remote Desktop to connect to Ubuntu. This should be pretty straightforward.

Open the Remote Desktop Connection app on Windows. Click Show Options and under General head to Logon setting. In the computer field, enter the IP address you found earlier, followed by the port. For example: 192.168.1.179:3389 In the username field, enter your username on Ubuntu. If you get a warning, accept it with Yes. You can tweak additional display settings for which devices you want to share, and font smoothing settings by clicking the Display, Local Resources, Experience, and Advanced tabs. When ready, click Connect and enter your Ubuntu password.

You should now have full access to your Ubuntu system remotely!

How to remote desktop to Ubuntu through Windows with third-party apps

Prepare Ubuntu for remote desktop connections

Even though Microsoft Remote Desktop is the preferred way to remotely access Ubuntu, there are plenty of third-party apps that you can use in its place should you have issues with it. One of our favorites is TightVNC, which is open-source and free. We'll be using it in our guide.

Open the Ubuntu settings app. Click Sharing. Click the switch at the top to enable it. Click Remote desktop and turn it on. Flip the switches for Remote Desktop and Remote Control. Note your device name, too. Find your IP address by going to Network or Wi-Fi and click the settings cog next to your network. Note that the port number will default to 3389.

Install a Remote Desktop Client on your guest PC

In this next step, we'll set up a remote desktop client on your guest PC. We'll need to install the VNC client.

Head to TightVNC and download the latest version for Windows. Install the app by following the steps on your screen. We suggest using Typical when asked about the Setup type and Do not change when asked for Password for Remote Access. In the connection box, enter the IP address of your Ubuntu machine and the port number 3389. For example, 192.168.1.179:3389. Press Connect.

Once connected, you'll have full access to your Ubuntu system remotely. No additional steps are needed! You can use your Ubuntu machine just like you would normally, but this time, over the network.

Those are two of the best ways to remote desktop into your Ubuntu system. This can be especially useful if you have a laptop that runs Ubuntu Linux. But remember, this is only one thing you can do to customize your system. Developers might also want to check out how to install Java on Ubuntu. And if you're a novice, check our Linux permissions guide, too.