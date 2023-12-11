Whether you're cleaning, upgrading, or replacing, there will come a time when you need to remove your GPU from your PC. It may seem like a daunting task if you've never tinkered with PC components before, but it's actually not that difficult, and as long as you're careful, the chances of breaking anything are slim.

In this guide, we'll show you how to safely remove your GPU from your PC while keeping everything intact.

Before removing a GPU from your PC

While almost all computer components are somewhat fragile, your beloved graphics card is one of the sturdier parts you'll find inside your PC case. Sure, you can break it with some effort, but it's nowhere near as sensitive as something like a modern CPU. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions when handling one.

Here are some steps you should take before touching anything inside your PC:

Turn off your PC's power supply and unplug the power cable.

and unplug the power cable. Unplug any peripherals that might get in your way or could get broken while moving your PC around.

that might get in your way or could get broken while moving your PC around. Place your PC on a flat, solid surface that's unlikely to cause any static electricity (not carpet).

that's unlikely to cause any static electricity (not carpet). Touch another metal object to discharge yourself of any static electricity.

to discharge yourself of any static electricity. If you want to be really careful, use an anti-static wristband.

How to remove a GPU from your PC

With the precautions taken care of, it's time to dig in. Follow these steps to safely remove a GPU from your PC:

Disconnect all displays from your GPU. Remove any screws holding your PC's side panel in place. Depending on the case type you have, you may need to secure the side panel while you do this to prevent it from falling — especially if it's made of glass. Carefully remove your PC's side panel and place it to one side. Locate your GPU, then remove its power cables. You'll need to pinch the small tab on each connector to allow the cables to be disconnected. Source: Unsplash Remove the screws that secure your GPU to the back of your PC case. Bear in mind that once these are removed, the only thing that holds your GPU in place is the PCIe slot on your motherboard, so you may want to hold onto your GPU to prevent it from falling (and damaging other components). If your PC is on its side so that the edge of your GPU faces upward, this is less likely to happen. Push the latch that holds the GPU onto its PCIe slot to release it. This is located at the back of your graphics card on your PC's motherboard. Source: Unsplash Hold your GPU securely, then carefully pull it away from the motherboard to remove it from the PCIe slot.

Your GPU has been successfully removed from your PC. To put it back, or to install a new one, you can simply reverse the steps outlined above.

Final thoughts on removing a GPU from your PC

Thanks to its size and durability, a graphics card isn't as fragile as it may seem. It's certainly possible to break one if you try, but with a bit of care, you can safely remove and reinstall one from your PC without any trouble. Just be sure to turn off your PC's power supply and remove the power cord before touching anything inside it.