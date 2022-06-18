How to remove bloatware from the Samsung Galaxy S22 without root access

Having to deal with bloatware is never a pleasant experience. The sad part is that even the best Android phones come with pre-installed apps that you didn’t ask for. They’re often shipped by the OEMs as a result of their monetization partnerships with other brands and companies. The Samsung Galaxy S22 also comes with a bunch of apps that can’t be uninstalled. This includes the usual suspects like the Galaxy Store and My Galaxy along with duplicate apps such as Calendar, Messages, and more. In this article, we’ll show you how to remove bloatware from the Samsung Galaxy S22.

While these pre-installed apps don’t cross paths with your day-to-day usage or do anything harmful, they tend to take up storage space — and sometimes even system resources — that could be used by other apps. Even when they don’t, some people just find them annoying and hard to ignore. So let’s take a look at a couple of simple steps using which you can free your shiny new $800 smartphone from the pre-loaded and “uninstallable” bloatware.

Note: You can follow the same set of instructions to uninstall bloatware on other Android smartphones too.

The only things you’ll need for this are your smartphone, a PC/Mac with ADB, and a USB cable to connect your phone to your computer.

How to Uninstall Bloatware from Samsung Galaxy S22 without Root Access

We’ll be showing you how to remove bloatware using both ADB as well as ADB App Removal GUIs such as the “Universal Android Debloater”. Neither of these methods requires root access to your phone, so you should be able to get this done easily as long as you follow the steps carefully.

Caution: Uninstalling some system apps can be dangerous and may result in force closes and malfunctions, or even a bricked device. We recommend removing only the apps that you think are absolutely unnecessary.

Step 1: Enable USB Debugging on your Galaxy S22

Open the Settings app on your Galaxy S22 and scroll all the way down to find the About phone option.



Now, look for an option named Software information and tap on it to see all the software details including One UI version, Android version, and more.



Find the Build number option and tap on it several times to enable Developer Options.

Once enabled, you’ll now see Developer Options right below the About phone option on the Settings page.



Enter Developer options, scroll down a bit till you find the Debugging section to enable USB Debugging.



Step 2: Using ADB to remove installed packages

It’s important to ensure that you have ADB installed on your computer before we begin this step. You can check out our How to install ADB guide if you’re new to this.

After enabling USB Debugging, plug in your Galaxy S22 into your computer and change the USB settings from Charging phone only mode to Transferring files mode when prompted.

On a Windows machine, browse to the directory where ADB is installed and hold the Shift key and right-click on the name of the directory and select Open command/PowerShell window here.

If you’re using a Mac, launch a Terminal window and navigate to the ADB directory using cd <path to the directory>. On my Mac, for instance, it was cd /Users/karthiksmac/Desktop/platform-tool



On my Mac, for instance, it was Once you’re in, simply type adb devices and hit enter to see the serial number of your device. You may see a prompt on your phone asking you to authorize a connection with the computer if you’re doing this for the first time. If yes, then grant it.



and hit enter to see the serial number of your device. You may see a prompt on your phone asking you to authorize a connection with the computer if you’re doing this for the first time. If yes, then grant it. After that, re-run the adb devices command to see the serial number.

Step 3: Removing app packages

In the command prompt or Terminal window, enter adb shell and hit enter.

and hit enter. You can then use the following command to get a list of Samsung apps that are installed on your device:

pm list packages | grep ‘Samsung‘



If you don’t know what you’re looking at or don’t identify the app by looking at the package names, then we suggest you download an application on your phone called the Package Name Viewer 2.0 to find out the package name of the app that you want to uninstall.

Package Name Viewer 2.0 Developer: csIng Price: Free

Step 4: Time to get rid of the bloatware

Once you have the package name of the app that you want to uninstall, use the following command to remove it from your phone:

pm uninstall -k --user 0 NameOfPackage

Note that you’ll have to replace “NameOfPackage” from the command with the full package name, without any ” or <>.

If you followed the steps correctly, then you’ve successfully uninstalled the bloatware from your Galaxy S22. Since there’s no way to uninstall all the apps together using the ADB, you’ll have to manually execute the command for every app you want to uninstall.

If this sounds like a lot of work for you or if you aren’t comfortable running ADB codes, then you can also consider using an app removal GUI to remove the bloatware. One of the best things about using a GUI like the “Universal Android Debloater” is that you can also select a bunch of packages together and remove them in a single batch.

You can head over to our XDA Forums’ “Universal Android Debloater” thread to download and learn more about it. It’s worth pointing out that you can also re-install the apps that you may have removed by mistake. You can head over to our bloatware removal guide to find out the steps involved in re-installing the apps.

Closing thoughts

Well, that brings us to the end of this tutorial. Removing bloatware from your Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, as you can see, is a fairly simple task if you know your way around the ADB tool. That being said, we hope OEMs allow us to get rid of these apps more easily, just like how you’d uninstall a regular app from your smartphone.

If you stumbled upon this article while looking for a way to remove bloatware from any other Android phone, then you’d be happy to know that this method can be used on any smartphone regardless of the OEM or carrier. Good luck with the process and we hope you enjoy your bloatware-free Galaxy S22 as much as we did while putting together its review.