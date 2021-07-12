XDA Basics: How to remove Chrome extensions

Most modern browsers, including Google Chrome, support extensions. These extensions add additional features to the browser or provide quick access to services. Installing too many extensions, however, can add bloat to the browser and make it slow. Chrome is already known for taking up a significant amount of system resources, so you wouldn’t want the extensions to further strain the system. So in this guide, we’ll tell you how you can easily remove Chrome extensions you don’t need.

There are two ways to uninstall an extension from Chrome. Whether you’re using Chrome on Windows, macOS, or Linux, or using a Chromebook, the following steps and methods will remain the same.

Method 1: Delete Chrome extensions using the Extensions manager

Open Chrome and click on the three dots icon to open the menu.

Navigate to More Tools and click on Extensions. This will open the extensions manager. You can also type chrome://extensions/ in the address bar to directly open it.

Once you’re in the extensions manager, Chrome will show all the extensions and apps that have been installed.

Click on Remove under the extension you want to uninstall. Chrome will ask for the confirmation, click on Remove again and the extension will be deleted.

If you don’t want to delete the extension, you can also disable it by using the toggle. Disabling also stops the extension from using up system resources.

Method 2: Delete Chrome extensions from the browser toolbar

Extensions that have an icon on your Chrome toolbar can be removed directly from there.

Identify the icon of the extension you want to remove, and then right-click on that icon.

Chrome will display a set of options, including Remove from Chrome. Select it.

Chrome will now ask for confirmation. Click on Remove and the extension will be uninstalled.

You can’t disable an extension from the toolbar. But you can directly jump into the extension manager from the right-click options. Once you’re in the extensions manager, you can disable it.

Chrome apps can also be removed or disabled by going to the extensions manager. But if you’re using a Chromebook, you’ll have to go to the launcher and remove them from there.

It’s important to note that if you’ve enabled syncing of extensions with your Google account, removing an extension from one system will remove it from all of them. To avoid this, before uninstalling a Chrome extension, make sure you disable syncing for extensions in your Chrome settings.

How to disable syncing Chrome extensions

To disable extension syncing, you’ll have to click on your profile picture next to the three dots icon.

This opens a small menu, where Chrome will show ‘Sync is on’ for your Google account. Click on that and it will take you to the Sync and Google Services settings. You can also reach Sync and Google Services settings by navigating from the three dots icon.

Here, click on Manage what you sync, and Chrome will show everything that’s being synced with your Google account.

Select Customize Sync by enabling the radio button, and then use the toggle to switch off syncing of extensions. Now if you remove a Chrome extension in one system, it won’t disappear from the others.

This is how you remove a Chrome extension.