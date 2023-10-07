Installing a CPU is a critical part of building or upgrading a PC, but removing one is just as important for both upgrading and maintenance. If you've built your own PC, you'll know how to install a CPU, and you'd be correct in assuming that removing it just means doing all the steps backwards. However, if you're upgrading a prebuilt PC, you will need to learn how to remove your CPU carefully and safely, which is what this guide is all about.

Before you start removing your CPU: A checklist

It's important to be prepared to remove your CPU when one usually costs $100 at minimum, and here's everything you need to do before getting started.

Turn off your PC , then turn off the PSU by flipping its switch to off if possible, and then unplug it.

, then turn off the PSU by flipping its switch to off if possible, and then unplug it. Find an area where you'll have enough space to work, but avoid carpet as you could potentially damage your hardware through static electricity.

where you'll have enough space to work, but avoid carpet as you could potentially damage your hardware through static electricity. Get a screwdriver or screwdrivers that you know will be able to remove all the screws on your CPU cooler, and potentially other components like the motherboard.

that you know will be able to remove all the screws on your CPU cooler, and potentially other components like the motherboard. Have thermal paste on hand if you're installing a new CPU afterwards, unless you're also installing a new cooler that comes preapplied with paste.

if you're installing a new CPU afterwards, unless you're also installing a new cooler that comes preapplied with paste. Try to have the original packaging for the CPU as well, or at least the plastic container it came in or some other container where the CPU will be safe.

With all that out of the way, you should be good to go and ready to start removing your CPU.

How to remove a CPU

There are lots of CPUs and motherboards out there, but the only thing you need to be concerned about that can impact the removal process is whether your CPU is PGA (pin grid array) or LGA (land grid array). A PGA CPU has pins on the bottom, whereas an LGA CPU has no pins. Likewise, a PGA motherboard has no pins and an LGA motherboard has pins. While you should be careful in general when removing a CPU, you need to be extra careful with the part that has the pins on it, as damage to these pins can be quite catastrophic and difficult to repair at best, impossible at worst.

Whether you have a PGA or LGA CPU though, you should orient your case so that the motherboard is flat on the ground rather than upright like normal. If you try to remove your CPU while the case is upright, it will simply fall out of its socket due to gravity. Don't try to skip this to save time; you could easily damage your motherboard or CPU if it falls out of the socket. You might even want to remove the motherboard from the case before starting the removal process.

The first step is removing the CPU cooler, and while that's a process in itself, it's not too difficult, though it does vary from cooler to cooler. First, unplug the CPU cooler fans from the motherboard. Next, unscrew or unlatch the cooler from the motherboard. This will be slightly different for every cooler, so consult your cooler's manual if needed. Then pull the cooler off, with a twisting motion if it's sticking to the CPU. If you have a PGA CPU, it's possible that it could come out of the socket, stuck to the CPU cooler as you're removing it, but usually this doesn't cause any damage. If this happens, you can remove the CPU from the cooler by sliding it to the edge of the cooler and carefully pushing the CPU off, preferably into your hand. After removing the cooler, you'll see the CPU covered in thermal paste. Using a paper towel lightly doused in isopropyl alcohol, clean the paste off. Next, you need to unlatch the CPU from the socket, and this step is slightly different depending on whether your CPU is PGA or LGA. If you have a PGA CPU, pull up the metal lever next to the socket and carefully extract the CPU. For LGA CPUs, you need to press down on the metal lever, pull it away from the socket so that it's free, and then let it lift up. Then, the metal bracket holding the CPU in should also be free, and you should be able to lift it up and remove the CPU carefully, so that no socket pins are damaged. For safekeeping, keep the CPU in its original plastic container, or in an equally safe container if you no longer have the original.

Removing a CPU: Final thoughts

While removing a CPU to make way for a new CPU, a new motherboard, or just to do simple maintenance can be nerve wracking, but as long as you take your time and don't rush things then there should be no problems. And if there are problems, you'll probably have to take them up with your CPU and/or motherboard manufacturer, because pin damage can be pretty serious (and might not be covered by warranty either).