Windows 11 is great for gaming, especially since you have access to a lot of great titles through Xbox Game Pass in the Xbox app. However, the app can be a bit buggy at times. I've had my fair share of problems — random crashes, extremely slow download speeds, and problems updating certain games. Usually, a quick reinstallation fixes the issue. If you're running into the same problems, or aren't a gamer and have no use for the Xbox app, here's how you can remove it in Windows 11.

How to remove the Xbox app in Windows 11 using the Settings app

Uninstalling the Xbox app in Windows 11 is the same as uninstalling any app in Windows 10 and 11. If you're not familiar with the process, follow the steps below to completely remove the Xbox app from your system.

Open the Settings app. Click Apps from the left sidebar. In the Apps menu, select click Installed apps. Type "Xbox" into the search bar, right-click on the three dots next to the app, and select Uninstall from the drop-down menu. Close Windows will ask you for a confirmation, so click on Uninstall once again to remove the app.

Now, if you search for the Xbox app in the Start menu, you'll find that it has been successfully removed from your system. You can quickly reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store whenever you want.

How to remove the Xbox app in Windows 11 using PowerShell

The traditional method of uninstalling apps works just fine for the Xbox app, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, Windows will automatically download and reinstall the app in the background without asking you. If you want to permanently remove the Xbox app for good, you can use a few commands in PowerShell to get the job done.

From the Start menu, search for PowerShell by typing it into the search bar. Click Run as Administrator, and click Yes on the confirmation dialog box that pops up afterward. Use any of these three commands to successfully remove the Xbox app from your system: Close

get-appxpackage *xboxapp* | remove-appxpackage

This command uninstalls the Xbox app for the current user.

get-appxpackage -allusers *xboxapp* | Remove-AppxPackage

This command uninstalls the Xbox app for all user accounts on your system.

get-appxprovisionedpackage –online | where-object {$_.packagename –like “*xboxapp*”} | remove-appxprovisionedpackage –onlinedsda

This command uninstalls the Xbox app for all current user accounts and also prevents it from being installed for user accounts created in the future.

All of these commands are safe and will only affect the Xbox app. You don't need to worry about messing up your system.

Getting rid of the Xbox app in Windows 11

Microsoft's native Windows 11 apps and features are useful, but they can be a bit buggy and intrusive at times. The Xbox app is great when it works, but terribly frustrating when it doesn't. When the app eventually starts giving you a headache, just follow the methods above to quickly uninstall it. We recommend the PowerShell method if you want to get rid of the app for good. While you're at it, you might as well disable Xbox Game Bar if you don't get much use out of it.