Interestingly, Microsoft doesn't let you set up a copy of Windows 11 without an active internet connection. Unless, of course, you use a workaround to install it without connecting to a network. This also means you compulsorily need a Microsoft account to sign in as part of the process. Apart from privacy concerns, another drawback of setting up Windows 11 using a Microsoft account is that Windows automatically names the User folder with the first five letters of your email ID.

This is super annoying since my name has six letters. My undiagnosed OCD gets triggered every single time I see my name spelled without the last letter. The worst part is that I keep seeing the name of the User folder multiple times a day since it appears in the path to the most frequently used folders like Downloads, Documents, etc. I couldn't take the frustration anymore and decided to rename the folder, only to realize it was not as straightforward as I thought it would be. So, I decided to write this guide to help those in the same boat as me. Head to your PC, carry some patience with you, and let's do this.

Renaming the User folder on Windows 11 using Registry Editor

The Registry Editor allows you to make modifications to either fix issues with your Windows PC or enhance your computing experience. We'll be using it to rename the User folder on Windows 11.

Before proceeding with this method, I recommend creating a restore point on your Windows PC since things can go south when playing around with the Registry Editor. It's also advisable to back up any important files and folders to an external disk.