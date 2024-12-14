Interestingly, Microsoft doesn't let you set up a copy of Windows 11 without an active internet connection. Unless, of course, you use a workaround to install it without connecting to a network. This also means you compulsorily need a Microsoft account to sign in as part of the process. Apart from privacy concerns, another drawback of setting up Windows 11 using a Microsoft account is that Windows automatically names the User folder with the first five letters of your email ID.
This is super annoying since my name has six letters. My undiagnosed OCD gets triggered every single time I see my name spelled without the last letter. The worst part is that I keep seeing the name of the User folder multiple times a day since it appears in the path to the most frequently used folders like Downloads, Documents, etc. I couldn't take the frustration anymore and decided to rename the folder, only to realize it was not as straightforward as I thought it would be. So, I decided to write this guide to help those in the same boat as me. Head to your PC, carry some patience with you, and let's do this.
Renaming the User folder on Windows 11 using Registry Editor
The Registry Editor allows you to make modifications to either fix issues with your Windows PC or enhance your computing experience. We'll be using it to rename the User folder on Windows 11.
Before proceeding with this method, I recommend creating a restore point on your Windows PC since things can go south when playing around with the Registry Editor. It's also advisable to back up any important files and folders to an external disk.
Head to the Settings app on your PC and navigate to the Accounts tab in the left pane. Click on Family.
Select Add someone and enter a new Microsoft account to create a new user profile on your PC.
Make sure that you give Administrator rights to the newly created account.
The following procedure through step 16 needs to be performed within the new user account.
Open the Settings app. Under Account settings, select Sign in with a local account instead.
Follow the on-screen instructions and switch to a local account. This will sign you out of your Microsoft account, but you can always sign back in later.
- Press the Windows + R keys to bring up the Run dialog box. Enter cmd and hit the Enter key to open Command Prompt.
Input the command mentioned below into the Command Prompt and press Enter.
wmic useraccount get name,SID
Note down the SID next to the username whose user folder you wish to rename.
- Press Windows + R once again. This time, input regedit in the Run box before hitting Enter.
Click on the tiny arrow next to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE to expand the folder.
Then, expand the SOFTWARE sub-folder in the same manner.
Repeat the process till you get to Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion > ProfileList. Here, click on the folder corresponding to the SID you noted in step 7.
Right-click on the ProfileImagePath file in the right window and choose Modify.
-
Rename the folder in the path displayed beneath Value data and click on OK.
Don't pick a name with a space or special characters since it doesn't play well with Windows. Stick to a single string of text with five letters.
Head to the Users folder in Windows Explorer. Find the folder with the old username and rename it to the same name as you did in the previous step.