The default name for your Apple TV is simply “Apple TV.” This is fine if you only have one, but when you have multiple throughout the home (or office), you’ll want to differentiate them. What’s more, it’s nice to have personalized names. This is helpful for kids, elderly parents, or even babysitters. Everyone can easily operate the TV and Apple TV via the simple-to-understand nomenclature, avoiding confusion between one called Living Room Apple TV, for example, and another called Family Room Apple TV. It’s quite easy to rename the Apple TV using both older model iPhones and the latest Apple TV 4K.

How to rename your Apple TV

Turn on your big screen and adjust the input to the Apple TV, and open Settings. Select General. Select About. (Note: on older Apple TVs, scroll down to Name under General instead and continue following the instructions.) Select Name. A keyboard will come up. Scroll over to the “X” key on the far right and backspace all the way through the current name of the device. Now type your preferred name. (It’ll take some patience to type letter by letter if you want a long name!) Tap Done. The Apple TV will now show up under the new name you have assigned to it. When you want to access the Apple TV by screen mirroring from a mobile device like an iPhone or iPad, or AirPlay content from another device, the Apple TV will pop up in the menu under the new name you have selected for easy identification. 2 Images Close

Why and what should you rename your Apple TV?

To accomplish renaming your Apple TV, you will need to use the Apple Remote that came with the unit. But you could also use your phone, like an iPhone 14, as a remote for Apple TV. There are other remotes that work with Apple TV, too.

Now comes the most important question: what should you name your Apple TV? As one of the best media streaming devices, it’s likely a hub for all your family entertainment, from streaming TV to scrolling through photos, playing games, and more. So, the name is important.

Consider a simple name that relates to the room the Apple TV is in, such as Living Room Apple TV, Bedroom Apple TV, Games Room Apple TV, and so on. Or you could use the names of members of the family or even do something fun to cheer others up when they open the menu to see a fun new name from time to time (maybe Portal to the Unknown or It’s Binge Watch Time.) Most importantly, however, renaming your Apple TV is a great way to differentiate the devices when you have multiple running in the same home.