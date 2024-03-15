Key Takeaways You can reopen a closed tab in Google Chrome using the "Reopen closed tab" option or a keyboard shortcut.

Using the keyboard shortcut is the easiest way to restore closed tabs in Chrome on Windows and Mac.

Reopen a specific closed tab by accessing Chrome's history through the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

There are very few things that are as frustrating as accidentally closing the wrong browser tab. This used to be more annoying back in the day when there was no way to recover the tab that you didn't mean to close, but thankfully, almost all browsers make it extremely simple to reopen a closed tab now. Google Chrome also lets you effortlessly reopen a closed tab, regardless of whether you are on your Windows PC, Mac, or a smartphone. Reopening closed tabs on Google Chrome is easiest to do on the desktop, and there are a couple of ways to do it.

You can't reopen windows and tabs that you opened in Google Chrome's Incognito Mode.

Using the "Reopen closed tab" option in Google Chrome

A fairly simple process

There are two different ways to reopen a closed tab in Google Chrome, and they're both fairly simple. The first method involves using an option called "Reopen closed tab." To reopen a closed tab using this option:

Right-click on an empty space in the tab bar. Click the Reopen closed tab option.

Clicking the Reopen closed tab option will automatically restore the last tab that you closed on Chrome. It even works for tabs that were open in a separate Chrome window. This option essentially goes back through your Chrome history to reopen the tabs in the order they were closed, so you can use the option until you want to get to your desired tab.

Using a keyboard shortcut to reopen a closed tab in Google Chrome

For those who prefer using a shortcut instead

Instead of right-clicking the empty space on the Chrome tab bar, you can also reopen a closed tab using the following keyboard shortcuts on Windows and Mac:

Windows shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+T

Ctrl+Shift+T Mac shortcut: Cmd+Shift+T

Using the keyboard is easier and more convenient to reopen the closed tab. It mimics the function of pressing the "Reopen closed tab" option, so you can press the shortcut repeatedly to reopen all your recently closed tabs until you land on the one you wanted to reopen.

Reopening a specific closed tab in Google Chrome

Using the "Reopen closed tab" option or the keyboard shortcuts on your PC and Mac will only reopen the tabs in the order you closed them. But what if you want to reopen a specific tab you accidentally closed a while back? Sadly, there's no simple way to do it, and you essentially have to visit your Chrome's history to reopen a specific tab. To do that:

Click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the Chrome window. Hover over the History option to reveal a pop-up that shows your recent tab history. Click the desired web page to open it in a new tab. (Optional) You can also click the history option to open the full list of Chrome history, which you can sort by date or group to find the right one, regardless of when you closed it.

Reopening an accidentally closed tab on Google Chrome is very simple

Those are a few different ways in which you can reopen a closed tab in Google Chrome. Using the keyboard shortcut is perhaps the easiest and an effortless way to do it, but there are some other methods to do it if you don't like remembering keyboard shortcuts. Google Chrome, by the way, isn't the only web browser that lets you reopen closed tabs, and you'll find this option on pretty much all browsers out there.