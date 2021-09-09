How to replace the battery on the Dell XPS 15 if it’s dying too quickly

The latest model of the Dell XPS 15 packs an incredible amount of power considering the size of the laptop. With up to an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, it can breeze through most tasks, including demanding workloads like video editing. Plus, 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage ensures this laptop can run demanding apps and store your data for a long time. But no matter how powerful a laptop is, batteries start to wear out after some time. You may start to notice that your Dell XPS 15 doesn’t last as long on a charge, and that’s when it might be time to replace the battery.

Battery replacements can go a long way in extending the life of the Dell XPS 15. While batteries start to wear out significantly after a year or two (depending on your usage), other components can be just fine. You don’t need to buy a whole new laptop, when replacing the battery is all it takes to have a great laptop again. Thankfully, the Dell XPS 15 has a repairable design, which means you can replace the battery fairly easily.

In this guide, we’ll help you do just that. Keep in mind, we’re focusing on the two latest models of the XPS 15, the 9500 and 9510 variants, which have the same general design.

Before you start working inside your laptop

As always, there’s some preparation required if you want to work inside your laptop. First off, make sure you unplug the computer from the outlet and unplug any peripherals. Before replacing the battery, Dell also recommends completely discharging the battery inside the laptop, so use it until it drains completely and doesn’t turn it on anymore without the AC adapter. Additionally, make sure you’ve grounded yourself by touching a non-painted metal surface to discharge any static electricity and make sure you’re not working on fabric or near pets that can cause static.

In terms of tools, you’re going to need a Torx T5 screwdriver to remove the screws on the base cover, and a Philips screwdriver to remove screws inside the laptop. You’re also going to want a spudger or a non-conductive prying tool to open up the base of the laptop.

Finally, there’s the matter of getting a replacement battery. Dell doesn’t have official 86Whr batteries for the Dell XPS 15 9500 or 9510 models on its website yet, so you may need to contact Dell’s customer service to find the right part. You can also find compatible third-party batteries on Amazon, but there may be some risk involved with unofficial parts. You’ll be buying these parts at your own risk. If you do, also make sure you buy the right capacity. Most Dell XPS 15 models have an 86Whr battery, but models with a Core i5 processor will have a smaller 56Whr battery.

Replacing the battery in the Dell XPS 15

Once you’ve completely drained the battery, unplugged everything, and have a replacement battery in hand, we can start replacing the replacement process. Flip the laptop over with the lid closed, and have the thing face away from you. Then follow these steps:

Use the Torx T5 screwdriver to remove the eight screws holding the base cover in place.

Use a spudger or prying tool to separate the base cover from the laptop. Start from the bottom corners and slide towards the center of the bottom edge, then from the corner to the top of the cover.

Disconnect the battery from the motherboard. The ribbon cable is connected on the top right corner of the battery, and you can use a fingernail to lift the connector up.

Use a Philips head screwdriver to remove the eight screws holding the battery in place. There are two types of screws, and four of each. These have different lengths, so you have to remember where each type goes to put the new battery back in place.

Peel the bits of tape at the bottom of the battery, which holds the speaker cable on the battery.

Lift the battery out of the compartment and remove it.

Take your new battery and align it with the screw holes on the laptop, as well as the battery connector on the motherboard.

Reattach the tape from the speaker cable and put the eight battery screws back in their respective places. The longer 4mm screws go on the top side of the battery, while the 3mm screws go on the bottom. Be careful not to overtighten the screws, as excessive pressure can cause damage to the laptop.

Connect the battery cable to the motherboard.

Put the base cover back on the laptop, aligning it with the screw holes. Tighten the eight Torx screws, being careful not to over-tighten.

You now have a brand new battery inside your laptop and you should be able to use it for a few more years without a hitch. As we’ve already mentioned, this can greatly extend the life of your laptop, and it’s much cheaper than buying a new machine when your old one starts to give you some problems. If it still performs well, there’s no reason to throw it all away. You can also upgrade the storage and RAM yourself if you need more than you originally thought.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 using the link below, or configure all the components at Dell’s website. This is one of the best laptops you can buy today, and it’s sure to handle almost anything you throw at it. Plus, it can last you a long time if you’re willing to replace some parts yourself. If you want to see other options, check out our list of the best Dell laptops to see other great choices.