How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, where the company is expected to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. The summer event will be its most important for the year, delivering not only two flagship smartphones but also a new smartwatch and wireless earbuds. While Samsung has done a great job bringing foldable phones to the masses, it has done so with great effort year after year with its aggressive pricing, financing plans, and amazing trade-in promotions. This year is no exception, with the company offering up to a $200 credit for those that make an early reservation. So if you’ve been eyeing the chance to purchase a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, now is your chance.

How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung makes it really easy to reserve a phone ahead of its official launch. You simply head over to the Samsung reservation website or use the official Shop Samsung app and fill out the requested details in the reservation form. It is a no-commitment offer, which means you won’t have to put any money down. Samsung will just need your name and email address.

Once you fill out the form above, that’s pretty much it. Just be sure to check your email for confirmation that you have made a reservation.

Benefits of reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4

Typically, Samsung offers incredible perks for reserving your phone early. This year, things will be no different, with the company offering different incentives based on your purchasing plans. Below you can see some of the deals being offered.

Reserving the Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds as a bundle will get you a $200 credit

Reserving the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch will get you a $150 credit

Reserving the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds bundle will get you a $130 credit

Reserving the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds bundle will get you an $80 credit

Samsung will also offer individual credit for reservations like $100 for the Galaxy smartphone. A Galaxy Watch reservation will get you a $50 credit while reserving the Galaxy Buds will get you a $30 credit. Furthermore, Samsung is also offering trade-ins, which historically, has offered some impressive trade-in values.

Now with everything said and done, you just have to wait for the Samsung Unpacked event to go live and the announced products to become available for pre-order. Since you’ve completed the reservation process, it should be just a matter of waiting for an email, double-checking your purchase, and green lighting the order. From that point, you should expect to receive your order on launch day.