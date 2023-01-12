The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 1 and you can now reserve your device for extra incentives ahead of the event. We show you how.

Samsung has officially announced its Galaxy Unpacked event that will be taking place on February 1. The company is expected to announce its new Galaxy 23 series smartphones, which could end up being one of the best smartphones released in 2023. While this is all quite exciting, especially if you're a fan of Samsung hardware, you don't need to wait until the day of the event to start the reservation process for your next smartphone. In fact, by reserving early, you'll gain additional incentives, like up to $100 in credit and higher trade-in values for your current handset. Just to be clear, this is a reservation and not a pre-order, pre-orders will be going live at a later date. So if you want to get in line for a new Samsung Galaxy S23 device before pre-orders open up, follow along as we guide you through a successful reservation.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

Thankfully, Samsung makes it easy to reserve your next device, providing a direct link to the reservation page, which you can also find in the link above. Once you click on the link, you'll be greeted by a page similar to the one below. From there, you will need to choose one of the options in the Choose one to begin your reservation section in the top right section. You should see the option to Reserve Galaxy Smartphone, Reserve Galaxy Book, and Reserve Both options.

After selecting one of these options, you will want to proceed to the section requiring a first name, last name, and email address. You can also add your phone number if you'd like, but that's completely optional. Once you have entered the necessary criteria, you should see the Reserve now button go blue, which means you're ready to press it to confirm your reservation.

Just to be safe, you'll want to double-check your email to make sure you received a confirmation from Samsung about the reservation. If you don't see it after ten minutes, check back the next day. As a word of warning and from personal experience, be sure to get a confirmation email, or you will not be eligible for the extra incentives. So, if you're ready to make a reservation, be sure to click the link below to start the process and check back on February 1 for coverage of the Galaxy Unpacked event.