If you’re troubleshooting a connection issue or just want to start fresh, a factory reset will return your Verizon router to its original settings. Before you begin, keep in mind that all of the devices connected to your Wi-Fi will lose their connection when you reset the router, which includes smart home devices. You’ll likely need to reconnect them to your Wi-Fi network to get them back online. After resetting your router, you’ll need to set it up again to set a new Wi-Fi name and password.

Verizon has several different model routers depending on when you got your service, the speed, and whether it’s Fios or 5G. For the most part, Verizon’s router software is similar across its routers, but there may be some differences.

These steps only apply to Verizon's purchased or rented from Verizon. If you have Verizon Internet service, but use one of the best Wi-Fi routers for Fios or best mesh Wi-Fi systems with it, your instructions will differ. For the most part, you can still find a factory reset option if you log in to the router.

How to reset a Verizon router

The easiest and quickest way to rest your Verizon router is by using the reset button on the router itself. Located on the back of the router near the network and power connection, there’s a pinhole button, often labeled Reset.

Find the Reset pinhole on the back of your Verizon router. Insert a pin or toothpick in the hole and press and hold the button for ten seconds. Wait for the router to power back up

Some models don't need a full 10 seconds for the factory reset and will reset after five seconds. On some models, like the fast CR1000 models, if you release after three seconds, the router will simply reboot.

Before turning your router back around, take note of the information on the sticker on the back of the router. Here you can see the default Wi-Fi name and password. You can also see the address to get to your router settings, along with the access password. It could be helpful to snap a picture with your phone for future reference as well.

Reset the router using software

If you want to reset your router from a PC or phone, you can do so using a web browser. You will need the admin password, also called Network Settings Password on some models. This information is printed on the back of your router near the wired connections.

Using a device connected to your network, type mynetworksettings.com (http://my.network on some models) into the URL bar and press enter. You may need to bypass a security warning from your web browser. Log in to the router software using the admin password found on the back of the router. Click Advanced at the top of the page near the Verizon logo. On the left side of the screen, click Utilities. Under Utilities, click Save and Restore. Click to select Factory Default. Click Restore configuration.

If you want to restore a known good backup, you can load one from the Save and Restore page as well. Once you have your network set up, you can also create a backup. This could be a good option if you’re making changes to your network and want to have a backup plan if something goes wrong.

You’ll need to set up your router

When you factory reset a router, you lose all of your past settings. This includes specific settings for devices, your Wi-Fi name, and password. To use the router, you can use the default name and password set by Verizon, but you can also set your own Wi-Fi name and password. Access the router’s settings page by typing in the web address printed on the back of the router. A setup assistant will guide you through the process. You will need the admin password printed next to the web address.

If you want to let your friends use your Wi-Fi without giving them full access to your network, set up Guest Wi-Fi when setting up your router. Some newer Verizon routers also support IoT networks. Like Guest Wi-Fi, this acts like a separate Wi-Fi network for IoT devices that can use the more compatible 2.4GHz band and keeps these devices off of your accessing your local devices.