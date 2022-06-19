How to reset an Amazon Echo smart speaker or Echo Show smart display

No matter how smart tech gets, there will always be a situation where you would need to perform a reset. Whether it’s to sell it or dispose of it safely, or just to fix some annoying issues, being able to reset a device is a fundamental feature. When it comes to the Amazon Echo, it’s not particularly obvious how you get this done. There’s no button on the latest models glaring at you with a big “RESET” label over it. There aren’t many physical controls at all on an Amazon Echo, so we see where the confusion comes from.

Never fear, it’s easy enough to reset an Amazon Echo once you know what to do. All of the methods shown here can be carried out on the device, with no need for your phone. Whether you’re still using a 1st Gen, the latest 4th Gen or even an Echo Show, we’ll show you how to do a full reset on them all.

How to reset:

How to reset 1st Gen Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot

Press into the pinhole at the bottom for eight seconds to reset.

There are outliers to consider and it’s the 1st Gen Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot. While there’s no big bold reset button on these, there is still a physical control to carry it out.

On all three devices, flip them over and look for a pinhole on the base. You’ll need a paper clip or a pin or something similarly thin and pointy. Push it into the hole while the device is on and keep it pressed down for eight seconds.

The ring light should first turn off and then turn orange. The Echo is now back into setup mode ready for you to start again with the Alexa app on your phone or tablet.

How to reset 2nd Gen Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Studio

Hold down the microphone off and volume down buttons for 20 seconds.

From the second generation of Amazon Echo speakers, there is a different method to use. The pinhole went away and instead you have to use a combination of presses of the physical buttons on the speaker.

The combination for the 2nd Gen models is a little different from the newer ones, though.

To reset, hold down the microphone off and volume down buttons at the same time. After about 20 seconds the ring light will go off and then return in orange. The Echo has now reset and is back into setup mode. From here it’s over to the Alexa app to set it up again.

How to reset 3rd and 4th Gen Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Hold down the action button for 25 seconds.

Just to keep everyone on their toes, Amazon changed the reset process again for the most recent two generations of its smart speakers. On these, the process involves only one button press. Hold down the action button for up to 25 seconds.

First, the ring light should briefly flash blue, then turn off, then back on again. When the reset process is complete the ring light should be orange indicating a return to setup mode.

From here, to set the Echo or Echo Dot up again, head back over to the Alexa app on your phone or tablet.

How to reset an Amazon Echo Show

Navigate to Device Options > Reset to Factory Defaults.

By virtue of having a display, the process is a little different for the Echo Show devices. Follow these steps.

Swipe down on the display. Select Device Options. Select Reset to Factory Defaults.

If you’re selling or disposing of your Echo Show be sure not to select the option to retain existing smart home connections. This is obviously useful if you’re just resetting to freshen up your device and reuse it. But if you’re getting rid of it it’s a good idea to make sure that nothing remains linked to your home.

As you can see, the process is largely very simple, but Amazon has changed things around every few generations that necessitate some guidance for end-users. We hope this guide has been useful to you in resetting your Amazon Echo device.