Microsoft OneDrive is a popular cloud storage option with several connections and features that might require some troubleshooting from time to time. One of the easiest methods to bypass any issues you might have with OneDrive is to simply reset the service if you are having trouble syncing cloud storage with your device. This task is overall a very easy process that should not result in any lost files or data. Follow the steps below to reset OneDrive and resolve any syncing issues.

How to reset Microsoft OneDrive on your desktop

Detect issues at the system level

Press the Windows key and R to open the Run dialog box. Copy or type wsreset.exe in the Open bar. Select OK.

If successful, OneDrive should begin to sync after some background processes flash on the screen. If not, you can try three other commands to get the service working properly.

Press the Windows key and R to open the Run dialog box again. Copy and paste %localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset, then select OK. If successful, OneDrive should begin to sync. If not, you will see a message saying "Windows cannot find..." Copy and paste C:\Program Files\Microsoft OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset, then select OK. Wait for OneDrive to begin sync or for an error message. If the second command is unsuccessful, the third command you can try is C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset, then select OK. Close

If any of these options are successful, you can access OneDrive and view the Sync and backup status of your data in Settings. You can also select the OneDrive Cloud icon in the taskbar, which should indicate (confirm) that your files are synced.

How to reset Microsoft OneDrive in the app

How to troubleshoot in program settings, if needed

Open File Explorer. Right-click the OneDrive folder in the navigation tree, then click OneDrive, and Settings. Alternatively, you can select the OneDrive Cloud icon in the Taskbar then the Settings cog icon. Once the settings window opens, select Account. Select Unlink this PC. Close Select the Unlink account confirmation popup. Now your account will say Link this PC. Select this option. Go to Sync and backup > Manage backup settings to ensure all of the options you want synced are enabled and select Save Changes.

Syncing will pause if a metered connection with a data limit is enabled on your desktop. To troubleshoot this, access Sync and backup, then toggle off Pause syncing when this device is on a metered network in the Settings.

What you can do before a full OneDrive reset

This could be the easiest, before you'll need any app changes

Some options can help you get your OneDrive sync working again without doing a reset at all. You can try the soft restart method, for either the app or for your desktop. Restarting the OneDrive app is simple and can be done through the OneDrive Cloud icon on the Taskbar.

Right-click the OneDrive Cloud icon. Right-click the Settings cog icon. Select Pause Syncing > Quit OneDrive. Close On the confirmation popup, select Quit OneDrive. OneDrive will close, and the Cloud icon will disappear from the taskbar. To reopen the app, type OneDrive into the Windows search bar and select the OneDrive app. You can confirm that sync is working properly from the Sync and backup Settings in File Explorer or from the Cloud shortcut in the Taskbar.

And, of course, restarting your device can also be a quick troubleshooting step to determine whether the issue is with OneDrive or something else on your desktop. If you restart your desktop and your OneDrive syncing troubles are resolved, there is no need to do anything else about it. If you are still having trouble though, you can employ any of the more advanced fixes detailed above.

OneDrive access backup-plan

Having issues with a trusted service such as OneDrive might be worrisome. Luckily, there are several options available for troubleshooting, which should be effective to get your files back in sync. Keeping another data backup location, such as the OneDrive mobile app on your Android or iOS device, can be a good way to ensure you always have access to your files and data which are already in the cloud, even if your desktop program is completely down so you can't access your saved files there.