The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, thanks to offering pretty much all the features you get with much more expensive alternatives from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, etc. This makes OnePlus' flagship earbuds a great buy for those who want all the flagship features, like Spatial Audio, ANC, and wireless charging, without breaking the bank.

As we pointed out in our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the earbuds sound great overall, offer impressive call quality, and have amazing battery life with fast charging support. While we didn't find any major issues with the earbuds, if you're facing connectivity issues with your unit, you can easily reset it to factory settings to sort things out. Follow the steps provided below to factory reset your OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Reset your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to factory settings

Resetting your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to factory settings can resolve any software-related issues you might be facing with your earbuds. The process is rather simple and shouldn't take more than a minute. To reset your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to factory settings:

Place the earbuds in the charging case with the lid opened. Press and hold the setup button in the charging case for 15 seconds. Stop pressing the button once the indicator LED on the charging case blinks red.

Your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is now restored to factory settings. This should fix most software-related issues. If it doesn't, you can try reinstalling the HeyMelody companion app on your phone. In case the problem persists, it may stem from a hardware defect. You should take your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to the nearest OnePlus service center in that case.

