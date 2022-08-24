How to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series

You might want to reset your Galaxy Watch 5 if you’re suddenly having issues that can’t be pinned down to a specific app or setting, installed a buggy beta build, want to give your watch to a friend, or just want a fresh start. Whatever the case, it’s easy to reset your Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a few simple steps. Here’s how to perform a factory reset without losing your data.

You can reset your Galaxy Watch 5 in two ways. The first method involves the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Alternatively, you can perform a reset straight from your Galaxy Watch 5. Doing a reset will erase all personal data, apps, and settings and bring the watch back to its default settings. You should also consider backing up data before resetting your watch so that you can easily restore apps, settings alarms, and watch faces later.

How to reset your Galaxy Watch 5 from the phone

On your smartphone, open the Galaxy Wearable app.

Make sure the watch is connected via Bluetooth to your phone.

Tap Watch settings.

Then go to General

On the next screen, scroll down and tap Reset.

Before you proceed, you can create a cloud backup by tapping Back up data. This will back up your alarms, app order for pre-loaded apps, quick panels, Samsung Health data, settings, and Tiles.

Once that’s done, return to the Reset screen and tap the big blue button.

How to reset your Galaxy Watch 5 from the watch

On your Galaxy Watch 5, swipe up from the bottom to open the app menu.

Tap the Settings icon.

Scroll down and click General.

Scroll down and tap Reset.

You can take a backup here if you haven’t already.

Tap Reset to start the factory reset process.

That’s it. Don’t press any buttons or interpret the watch during the reset process. Your Galaxy Watch 5 will reboot once the process is finished.

