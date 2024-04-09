Connecting to the internet is now easier than ever, but the process is also more complicated at the same time. While many people still directly plug into the internet with modems, routers are usually the way to go because they let you connect anywhere in the house via the magic of wi-fi. However, to prevent just anyone from using your internet and leeching your bandwidth, most routers carry several security measures. If for some reason you find yourself locked out of your own internet, you can easily get past this roadblock by resetting your router.

Read on to learn how to properly reset your router.

Why you want to reset a Netgear router

Most Netgear routers (and routers in general) are password protected. The first time you plug one in and connect to the internet, you have to use the login credentials printed on the device’s sticker, usually located on the underside. Once you’re in, you can log into the router and change settings such as the wi-fi network’s name and password. Most computers automatically memorize these credentials, but if something goes wrong and you or your computer forgets them – or worse, someone hacks into your router and changes them – you can reset the router. In this scenario, “reset” is shorthand for “factory reset.”

As is true with other electronics, from Android phones to Steam Decks, if you reset your router, you will wipe its memory of all customized settings. The device’s wi-fi network name and password will revert to what is listed on the attached sticker. However, once you can log into the router again, you can change its settings yet again.

How to factory reset your Netgear router

Follow these steps to fully reset your router:

Make sure your router is on. Find the Restore Factory Settings or Reset button, depending on the model, on the back of the router. This button is small and recessed. Use a paper clip to press the Restore Factory Settings or Reset button. Hold the button down for seven seconds. Release the Restore Factory Settings or Reset button.

After your router is back to its factory settings, just reconnect to the default network name and password listed on the router’s sticker. To change these to your liking, log into the router. Since the factory reset will delete your custom username and password, you might have to use the default credentials (Username: admin, Password: password). These procedures generally work for all routers, regardless of manufacturer. However, don’t try logging into an ASUS ROG router using a Netgear app; you’re going to have to use the ASUS app for that.

The difference between resetting and restarting your router

Different sectors of the tech industry carry their own lexicons, and while specific terms might overlap, their definitions and synonyms do not. Case in point, resetting a router. As previously stated, resetting in this case refers to deleting all settings and reverting them back to the preprogrammed factory standards. Restarting your router, meanwhile, technically resets certain settings while also clearing the router’s RAM. However, restarting is fundamentally different from resetting your router since custom settings such as wi-fi network name and password are unaffected. Moreover, restarting routers, regardless of manufacturer, is usually reserved for fixing issues with your internet. If your browser is slow or unresponsive, restarting a router can speed things up. Technically, resetting your router might have the same effect, but that’s more of a last-ditch nuclear option.

How to restart your Netgear router

If you want to solve internet slowdown issues and suspect your Netgear router is to blame, here’s how to restart it:

Turn off your router by flipping its on/off switch. Do the same with your modem. Unplug your router from its power outlet. You can also unplug your modem just to be safe. Wait up to 30 seconds to ensure each capacitor is drained in order to reset settings and purge RAM. Plug the router and modem back in and turn them on.

As with a factory reset, these instructions can apply to any router, regardless of manufacturer. Plus, if you own a modem-router combo, you don’t have to turn off two devices, just the one.