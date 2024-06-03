Key Takeaways Don't throw away old PC parts - build a spare PC to troubleshoot issues and handle less-demanding tasks.

Repurpose old hardware for tasks like content creation, NAS storage, or retro gaming for extended use.

Consider DIY projects like sleeper PCs or smart home servers to give old parts a new lease on life.

One of the benefits to PC gaming is that you can upgrade your computer over time, to get the most value from your rig throughout the years. Whether you've upgraded to the latest graphics card, a new CPU, or simply swapped your PC build into a new case for a new look, upgrading also generates a stack of old PC hardware. Over a few generations of upgrades, that pile grows, and you might be wondering what to do with those spare parts. After all, you don't want them to end up in the landfill, but maybe you're not quite ready to let them go. We've got some options to give your old PC parts a new lease on life, with some cool projects that anyone can accomplish.

Build a spare PC

PC hardware isn't instant e-waste once you upgrade

If you've discovered that you have enough old parts to actually build a new PC, or are close enough that a few small purchases will complete the build, then it's time to build a spare PC. I generally like having a full PC's worth of spare hardware around at any one time, as I've experienced my fair share (and then some!) of hardware failures and glitches. Keeping a spare PC around means I can always switch over to a fully-working PC without delay, so I can troubleshoot my troublesome main PC at my own pace.

Even with older hardware, the spare PC won't be that much slower than your main PC for most of what you use your computer for. The main thing that might be slower is gaming, but that really depends on how old your spare parts stash is. Besides, if the GPU in your main PC isn't the issue stopping you from using it, you could swap that into the spare PC while you fix whatever the problem is on your main computer.

Figure out what to do with your spare PC

You've got options, lots of them

Once you've got your spare PC set up, any future issues with your main PC are going to be less of a hassle. The peace of mind that comes from having a spare anything can't be overstated, and that's especially true for things like the computer you use all the time. But, what about using that spare PC to offload some of your other computing needs, so that it's not just sitting in a closet gathering dust?

If the hardware in your spare PC is up to the task of content creation, adding a capture card won't cost a lot of money, and will set you up for two-PC streaming to services like Twitch. Or, if you prefer to make videos for YouTube, you can turn that spare PC into a dedicated editing PC by installing one of the best video editing apps. That means you can have it rendering videos in the background, reducing the work done by your main PC, and hopefully extending its hardware lifetime.

Maybe you want more storage for videos, pictures, and documents. In that case, you can make your own DIY NAS, which is always a good option, as modern cases are reducing the number of places you can install HDDs, and off-the-shelf NAS units usually have underpowered CPUs. The other thing about DIY NAS units is the number of other programs they can run, like media servers or game servers. You can also install Home Assistant, which enables you to set up your own smart home server, then bring together all of your IoT devices in one place, without relying on first-party apps.

If the world of servers and smart home control isn't for you, there are still fun projects to be had with old PC hardware. For example, you could repurpose a retro PC enclosure into a modern sleeper PC, with recent hardware hiding under the retro chassis. That's always a cool way to keep old hardware out of the landfill, and makes a nice conversation starter once it's up and running on your desk.

You can get a lot of value from old PC hardware

Before you clear out your cupboard of old PC parts, it's worth thinking about whether you could make another PC easily, or at least with a minimum amount of new parts. The best thing about PCs is the huge variety of uses they can be put to, and less-demanding tasks are perfect for repurposing older hardware. Whether it's a DIY security system, a NAS for storage, or a retro gaming console, those old PC parts can still give you a few more years of enjoyment.