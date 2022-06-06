Bricked your iPhone or iPad? Here’s how to revive your iDevice

It’s easy to install the iOS beta on your iPhone. The process is pretty much the same on an iPad, too. However, sometimes the installation process leaves you with a bricked iPhone/iPad. The good news is that — as long as there’s no hardware damage — it’s relatively simple to restore a bricked iPhone. The process is identical on an iPad, as well. All you will need is a Mac or Windows PC, a Lightning/USB-C cable to connect your bricked iDevice to the computer, and an active internet connection. Once you have all of the listed items prepared, follow the steps detailed below.

How to revive a bricked iPhone or iPad

Connect the bricked iPhone or iPad to your computer using a compatible cable.

Launch Finder on your Mac or iTunes on your Windows PC.

Put your affected iPhone or iPad in Device Firmware Update (DFU) mode:

If you have an iPhone 8 or a newer model, press the volume up button and release it quickly. Then press the volume down button and release it quickly. Finally, press and hold on the side button until you see the recovery screen.



iPhone 7 users should hold the volume down and side buttons at the same time until the recovery screen appears.



If you have an iPhone 6S or an older model, hold on the home and side buttons simultaneously until you spot the recovery screen.



Finder/iTunes should then detect your bricked iDevice.

Click on Restore and your computer will automatically download and install the latest stable iOS or iPadOS build available. Obviously, don’t disconnect your iDevice until the installation process is over. It’s also worth mentioning that this process completely wipes your data. You won’t be able to restore an iCloud Backup you’ve done on a newer beta version after downgrading to an older stable build. So if you didn’t back up your data before switching to a newer beta build, you will have to start from scratch.

As you can see, reviving a dead iDevice is a pretty straightforward process — assuming the internals aren’t damaged. The downside is losing all of your data if you don’t have a compatible iCloud Backup. Ultimately, restoring functionality to the iPhone or iPad should be the top priority here.

