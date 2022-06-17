Bricked your Mac? Here’s how to revive your Apple computer

It’s easy to install the macOS beta on your Mac. Should you, though? The new features can be tempting and all, but it may also leave you with a bricked Mac. Nonetheless, if you brick your Apple computer, it’s not the end of the world. We know exactly how the persistent Apple logo on a black screen can make you feel. Anxiety, fear, high blood pressure, and a mix of what have I done?! emotions. First, take a deep breath and focus — because otherwise your clouded brain will block you from comprehending the recovery steps. All you need is your bricked Mac and an active internet connection. Below are the detailed steps you need to follow to bring your Apple computer back to life.

How to revive a bricked Mac

Depending on the processor in your bricked Mac, you have to do either of the following: If the processor is an Apple silicon — such as the M1 chip — then turn on your Mac and click and hold on the power button. Once you see the startup options window, you can release. After that click the Options button that has a gear icon, then click Continue. For Intel-powered Macs, turn your computer on, then press and hold on the Command and R buttons until you see the Apple logo.

You may be asked for the user password. In this case, type the one you use to unlock your bricked Mac.

Click on Disk Utility, followed by Continue.

Tap on the startup disk (usually named Macintosh HD).

Click on Erase, and confirm that you want to erase it.

Tap the red close button once the erasure concludes.

Now click on Reinstall macOS and tap on Continue.

Follow the stated instructions and agree to Apple’s term.

The latest stable macOS version will then download and install. Keep your Mac connected to a power source during the process.

Always keep a backup of your important files on an external hard drive or cloud service. Our computers could die for different reasons, and the revival methods tend to delete all user data. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and enabling an auto-sync mechanism for your important data doesn’t require much effort.

How often do you end up with a bricked Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.