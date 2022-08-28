How to revoke an app’s Precise Location access on iOS

Whether you have a new iPhone, a versatile iPad, or a great Mac — Apple provides you with privacy-focused features across its operating systems. These allow users to share the exact kinds and amount of data they choose to and restrict the rest. App permissions have been around for many years. They allow you to stop an app from accessing a certain device sensor or data type. The permissions work on a system-level, and apps can’t bypass them. One of the recent privacy additions revolves around user location. It lets you decide whether an app gets an approximation of your broad location or your precise one. This way, an app functions without it learning about your exact coordinates. This is ideal for local news and weather apps. You get the results you seek — without giving up your actual location. Here’s how you can revoke an app’s precise location access on iOS.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

To revoke an app’s precise location access and switch to the broader estimation on iOS, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll to the very bottom of the list.

Click on the app you’d like to restrict.

Tap on Location.

At the bottom, you will find a Precise Location toggle.

When you turn it off, the app will no longer be able to tell your precise coordinates.

Keep in mind that it’s a wise idea not to revoke Precise Location access on iOS navigation apps or maps. Without your exact coordinates, these apps can’t accurately guide you to wherever you’re going or display your actual position on the map. You might additionally want to leave Precise Location on for iOS messaging apps. This way, when you share your location with one of your friends, they receive your accurate coordinates, not an approximation of them. So do decide whether an app needs your precise location or not, before you revoke it.

Do you plan on using this privacy feature? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.