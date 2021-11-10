XDA Basics: How to right-click on a Mac

If you're not sure which one suits your usage patterns most, make sure to check our guide on the best Macs currently available. If you decide to go for a MacBook Pro, check out our list of best MacBook Pro cases to protect it from potential damages. For the longest time, a mouse has been one of the most essential ways to control a computer. Eventually trackpads were invented and integrated into laptops. You can even buy separate trackpads and connect them to your computer. However, you must be wondering how to right-click on a Mac. Just follow the simple steps listed below.

How to right-click on a Mac

With a mouse

Right-clicking with a mouse is as basic as you’d expect it to be, whether you have a Magic Mouse or a third-party one.

If you have a Magic Mouse, click on the right side of its top.

If you have a third-party mouse, click on the right button on its top.

With a trackpad

Apple gives macOS users three options to choose from when it comes to right-clicking on a Mac. Here’s how to customize yours based on what works for you best.

Launch System Preferences from the Launcher, Spotlight Search, or by clicking on System Preferences in the Apple logo menu.

Click on Trackpad towards the right bottom corner.

Make sure you’re in the first section of the top bar, titled Point & Click.

Ensure that Secondary click — which is how Apple refers to the right-click — is enabled.

Click on the little arrow pointing down.

You will get three options to choose from:

Click or tap with two fingers.



Click in the bottom right corner.



Click in the bottom left corner.

Try them all and choose what works best for you.

Personally, I use the tap with two fingers option because tapping is faster than clicking, so this choice integrates well with my workflow.

Which option out of the three will you be going for? Let us know in the comments section below.