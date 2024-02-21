Nvidia's GeForce Experience software makes it incredibly easy to update the graphics driver whenever a new version is released. It's a fairly simple process that only takes a few minutes to complete. . That being said, the GeForce Experience software doesn't offer a way to roll the drivers back to a previous version. That's a glaring omission, considering how some drivers may have trouble working properly, causing performance and stability issues. Thankfully, there are a few ways to clear out the graphics drivers, and replace them with an older version or anything that's more stable.

How to roll back Nvidia drivers with Device Manager

A simple and effective way to roll back drivers

One of the easiest ways to roll back the Nvidia drivers on your PC is by using the Windows Device Manager. To do it:

Press the Start button on your Windows PC, search for Device Manager and click on the result to open it. Double-click on the Display Adapter option to reveal the graphics cards or chips installed on your PC. Close Right-click on the Nvidia graphics card on the list and select Properties. Select the Drivers tab on the Properties window. Select the Roll Back Driver option. Choose the reason why you are rolling back, and confirm your selection by pressing Yes.

Your Windows system will now roll back the drivers. Be patient and wait for it to complete, following which you'll see your driver date and version change to the previous driver that you had installed on your computer.

How to roll back Nvidia drivers using Display Driver Unsinstaller

Use this for a clean uninstallation

This particular method involves downloading a third-party utility, but it's good for those who want to clean uninstallation of the old (new) driver, ensuring it doesn't leave any leftover files. To use this method:

Download Display Driver Unsinstaller (DDU) from the official website and extract the archive. Click and run the DDU installer. The utility will suggest you reboot into Safe Mode before continuing. You can ignore this and proceed with the uninstallation too, but it's recommended that you reboot your PC in Safe Mode. Launch DDU once again and ignore the options menu windows that show up to proceed with default settings. Select GPU and choose your graphics card from the drop-down menu on the right side.

Click Clean and restart button, which is located on the left side. DDU will now run the uninstaller, and it'll ask for your confirmation to reboot. Open the web browser of your choice once the system reboots following a successful uninstallation, and head over to Nvidia's driver download center. Select the GPU, operating system and the correct type of driver, and hit the Search button. Select the appropriate driver of your choice. You'll see a bunch of old drivers too, so pick the right one to roll back to. Click Download and then click Download again on the next page to begin downloading the driver. Run the downloaded installer and simply follow the on-screen steps to install it. Wait for the installation to finish and then click Close.



Closing thoughts

Those are the two simple ways to roll back the Nvidia graphics drivers that are installed on your PC. It would have been nice to see the option to roll back the drivers within the GeForce Experience software, but there is no way to do that just yet. It is, however, fairly easy to roll back the drivers manually, so you shouldn't have any issues trying to go back to a previously installed driver for your graphics card. Those who are still using a Windows 10 PC can also follow the same methods highlighted above to roll back Nvidia drivers, as the overall process remains the same. Just make sure you select the right operating system while downloading the required drivers for the second method from Nvidia's website, and you should be good to go.