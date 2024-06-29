A virtual machine (VM for short) is essentially what the name describes. It's a virtual machine, allowing you to install and run an operating system such as Linux, macOS, or Windows without building a separate physical system. It's possible to do this on network-attached storage but the real question is whether you should. Running an installation of Windows through a Synology or home brew NAS may sound like a good idea, but there are some caveats to consider.

How to run a VM on a NAS

It's easy as 1, 2, 3

The process of creating and running a virtual machine on a NAS server is similar to custom builds and pre-built enclosures. Synology is a popular brand of pre-built NAS, which is why I'll be using one for this guide.

Log into your Synology NAS. Open Package Center. Search for and install Virtual Machine Manager. Open Virtual Machine Manager. Click Next. Select a storage volume. Click Next. Click Yes. Click Finish once the network has been restarted. Select Image. Click Add. Click From computer or From Synology NAS. Select the desired ISO file. For this guide, we're using Windows 11. Give the image a name. Click Next. Select where the image should be stored. Click Apply. Select Virtual Machine. Click Create. Choose the desired option. For this guide, we'll be using Windows. Click Next. Choose the storage volume for the VM. Configure the following: CPUs: How many CPU threads to dedicate to this VM. Memory: How much RAM to reserve for this VM. Video Card: The desired GPU for this VM. Virtual machine priority: Set the priority of this VM for system resources. Click Next. Set the storage space for the VM. Click Next. Set the network for the VM. Click Next. Click Download. Select the Windows ISO for ISO file for bootup. Configure other settings for the VM. Only edit these if needed for additional drivers, etc. Virtual Machine Manager should automatically configure the necessary settings for Windows 11. Click Next. Set user permissions for Synology NAS accounts. Click Next. Click Done.

The VM will now be available for boot. Synology's Virtual Machine Manager will start the VM automatically upon creation. Click Connect to open a new tab and be taken to the VM running on the NAS. Some NAS may require additional drivers to be loaded, which is where additional ISO files come into play. These can be loaded during the installation of an OS such as Windows to allow the installer to detect storage and other devices. Once everything has been installed, the boot ISO may need to be removed, else it'll load the OS installer again.

Why you probably shouldn't run a VM on a NAS

NAS aren't designed for running VMs

Network-attached storage isn't usually a powerful device, at least when compared to desktop systems. Running a VM requires considerable system resources, something a typical pre-built NAS enclosure doesn't have much to spare. If you're already using the NAS for storing data, running a media server, and some other services, a VM may be too heavy to task the system with. For instance, Windows 11 requires considerable resources, even if it's idling away.

Most NAS enclosures will also be running mechanical drives. There's a reason we're slowly moving away from HDDs to SSDs for loading operating systems and that's speed. The VM will be limited to the system resources of the NAS it's running on, including storage. Just because it's running within the OS doesn't mean it can magically overcome the limitations of the SATA interface. I wouldn't recommend using a VM for general computing instead of an actual PC.

Where a VM on a NAS makes sense is to run a service or app that isn't directly supported. To have ample performance and memory available for running a VM (or few), you'll need a relatively expensive pre-built enclosure. It's vital you pick one with expandable RAM. Building and running a custom NAS is the better approach as you can cater to VM requirements through standard PC hardware, which will be considerably more capable than most NAS devices.