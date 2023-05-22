As a Steam Deck alternative, one of the benefits of the new Asus ROG Ally is that you can play PC games on the go. Compared to sitting in front of a laptop screen, or in front of a monitor, things might be so much more comfortable. But how do you download those games and not just stream them like you would on a device like the Logitech G Cloud? One way to do so is to install games via Steam. Steam is a storefront that's home to millions of PC games, and since the ROG Ally is powered by Windows 11, you can download the Steam app and install it easily. Here's how.

How to run Steam on Asus ROG Ally

To get started with running Steam on the Asus ROG Ally, you'll need to download and install the app first. Steam is available as a download from the official Steam website.

Download Steam from the official website. Click the blue Install Steam button and then follow the steps below. Launch the SteamSetup.exe file that you just downloaded. Usually, it will be in your downloads folder. Click Yes if prompted by Windows. Click Next. Choose your language. Click Install. If you want to run Steam right away, click the Run Steam checkbox. If not, uncheck it and click Finish. Launch Steam from the Start Menu, and wait for it to update. Typically, an update will take up to three minutes depending on your internet speed. After the update installs, Steam's login page will pop up. Log in with your details. If you don't have an account, click the Create a free account link at the bottom and provide your name, email, and other information.

Once logged in, you'll be taken to your Steam Library page, as seen above. Click on any of the titles under All Games and then the blue Install button to install the game. To discover more games, choose the Store tab at the top, and click on the title you'd like to download, followed by Install. Steam will show you a progress bar in the Downloads section at the bottom of the app. Once installed, the game will be added to your Start Menu, or desktop as a shortcut. You can launch it from there, or open Steam to launch it from within the UI.