Send messages on your own time with iOS18

There are a number of cool updates to the Messages app in iOS18 and iPadOS 18, but perhaps the most practical new option is the ability to schedule messages for a future date or time. If you've ever had a late night brainstorm that you wanted to text someone about, only to realize the inappropriateness of the time, this update is for you.

Steps to schedule a future text message

Begin by either starting a new message or opening an existing message thread. Tap on the + icon to the left of the text box. Tap on More at the bottom of the list. Tap on Send Later. You will return to the text box to continue typing your message, but a blue clock icon with a date and time will appear just above your message. Tap on the clock icon in order to change the scheduled time for the message, or the X to remove the schedule. Finish typing your message and hit the arrow icon to send as usual.

Note that the scheduled time will be based on your current time zone, not the recipient's, so you will need to take that into consideration when scheduling the send time.

Get ahead on scheduling messages

There are dozens of fun updates to the Messages app in iOS18 and iPadOS 18, and scheduling messages is just one of those. We also love the option to use your own preferred emojis to react to messages, beyond the basic six reactions that have been available. If you can't wait until fall for the official roll-out, here's how to upgrade to the Beta release now.