Taking a screenshot can be needed for lots of different reasons — technical support, saving conversations, etc. On iPhone, you can even take a screenshot with a double back-tap. What many people don’t know, though, is that you can take a screenshot on your Apple Watch. Whether you plan to buy one or already have it on your wrist, you must be curious to know how to do so. Here’s how to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch.

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Click on General.

Scroll down, and turn on Enable Screenshots.

Now you can take screenshots on your watch by clicking the Digital Crown and side button at the same time. You will find the screenshots in the Photos app on your iPhone. From there you can share, edit, or delete them — just like any other picture.

You might not need to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch as much you’d need to on your iPhone. However, it’s still a handy feature to know of. You probably won’t be using it more than once a month, but at least you will know it’s there for when the time comes. Personally, I only use this feature for demonstration purposes — when I’m writing tutorials about the watch. I haven’t been able to find other use cases for it, but if you’re reading this, then you probably need or at least are curious about it.

Unlike iOS and macOS, you can’t video-capture the screen on watchOS — you’re restricted to static shots only. If you’re wondering about all the ways to record the screen on a Mac, there’s a detailed guide for that. There’s also a tutorial on how to take scrolling screenshots on an iPhone that might be of interest to you.

