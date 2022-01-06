XDA Basics: How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch
January 6, 2022 10:15am Comment

XDA Basics: How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

Taking a screenshot can be needed for lots of different reasons — technical support, saving conversations, etc. On iPhone, you can even take a screenshot with a double back-tap. What many people don’t know, though, is that you can take a screenshot on your Apple Watch. Whether you plan to buy one or already have it on your wrist, you must be curious to know how to do so. Here’s how to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch.

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

How to mute voice feedback during Apple Watch workouts

  • Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

  • Click on General.

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

  • Scroll down, and turn on Enable Screenshots.

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

  • Now you can take screenshots on your watch by clicking the Digital Crown and side button at the same time. You will find the screenshots in the Photos app on your iPhone. From there you can share, edit, or delete them — just like any other picture.

You might not need to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch as much you’d need to on your iPhone. However, it’s still a handy feature to know of. You probably won’t be using it more than once a month, but at least you will know it’s there for when the time comes. Personally, I only use this feature for demonstration purposes — when I’m writing tutorials about the watch. I haven’t been able to find other use cases for it, but if you’re reading this, then you probably need or at least are curious about it.

Unlike iOS and macOS, you can’t video-capture the screen on watchOS — you’re restricted to static shots only. If you’re wondering about all the ways to record the screen on a Mac, there’s a detailed guide for that. There’s also a tutorial on how to take scrolling screenshots on an iPhone that might be of interest to you.

Why do you need to take screenshots on your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple WatchwatchosXDA Basics

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments