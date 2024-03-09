Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Screenshots are useful in a lot of scenarios, be it documenting error logs or saving graphically impressive sights from your favorite games. As such, pretty much every modern-day operating system has some utility or another to let you take screenshots of your screen.

But what about individual apps like Google Chrome? While the good ol’ Prt Scr key can capture the contents of your screen, Google’s web browser provides several ways to take screenshots of your favorite web pages.

How to screenshot in Google Chrome using the DevTools Device Toolbar

In addition to offering several tools to help developers debug their websites, Chrome’s DevTools utility also allows you to capture screenshots. But first, you’ll need to access the Device Toolbar.

  1. Open DevTools by tapping F12.
    Chrome with the DevTools highlighted
  2. Select the Laptop/Phone icon to bring up the Device Toolbar.
    The DevTools settings with the Device Toolbar highlighted
    Alternatively, you can press the Ctrl+Shift+M key combination to toggle it.
  3. Click on the three dots under the Device Toolbar and pick the Capture screenshot or Capture full-size screenshot option.
    The screenshot options within the Device Toolbar in Google Chrome

A screenshot of the page will be added to your system's Downloads folder.

How to screenshot in Google Chrome using the Run utility

Chrome’s DevTools also lets you execute powerful commands via the Run facility. Unlike the complex terminal commands used on Linux, the DevTool commands are quite simple, and you can even use them to take an image of a website.

  1. Press F12 to open DevTools.
  2. Tap Ctrl+Shift+P to open the Run command.
  3. Enter the word “screenshot,” and pick the screenshot option that best suits your needs.
    The screenshot options available on the Run utility in Google Chrome

Chrome will create a PNG screenshot of the web page and save it to your Downloads folder.

How to screenshot in Google Chrome using Flags

If you like checking out experimental features on Google’s flagship browser, you might be familiar with the Chrome Flags. Before rolling out new additions to Chrome, the developers at Google release them as flags, which you can enable via a special URL. The Desktop Screenshots is one such flag that won’t be accessible unless you activate it inside the Flags page.

  1. Paste the following URL into the Address Bar and hit the Enter key. 
    chrome://flags
    The Chrome flags URL
  2. Type “Desktop Screenshots” into the Search Bar and change the flag's state from Default to Enabled.
    The Desktop Screenshots flag in Google Chrome
  3. Click on the Relaunch button.
    The Relaunch button inside Chrome Flags
  4. Once Chrome reboots, click on the three dots in the top-right corner of Chrome.
    Chrome with the three dots button highlighted
  5. Hover the cursor over the Save and share tab and select Screenshot in the pop-up menu.
    The screenshot option within Save and share
  6. Drag the mouse over the portion of the screen that you wish to capture, and click on Download to save the screenshot.

How to screenshot in Google Chrome using Extensions

Although the methods we’ve mentioned are useful for taking screenshots, they’re quite rudimentary. So, if you want access to screen recording, screenshot editing, and other facilities, you should consider using an extension or two.

  1. Click on the three dots once again.
  2. Hover your cursor over Extensions and click on Visit Chrome Web Store.
    The procedure to open the Chrome Web Store
  3. Type the extension name you wish to download in the Search bar. For this guide, we’ll use Scrnli’s screenshot extension.
    The procedure to install Scrnli's screenshot extension
  4. Press the Add to Chrome button.
    The Add to Chrome button highlighted inside the Chrome Web Store
  5. Click on Add Extension when Chrome asks for your permission.
    The Add extension button in Google Chrome
  6. Once downloaded, you can access the screenshot extension via the Extensions button.
    The Extensions button in Google Chrome
Screenshot of the default homepage in Google Chrome

Those are all the methods you can use to capture screenshots inside Chrome. If you’re a Chrome aficionado who wants to pick up more tricks, consider checking out our list of the must-enable Chrome flags.

We also have many beginner guides for newcomers to Chrome that are worth browsing if you’re having trouble using the web browser. So, the next time you’re unable to clear Chrome’s cache or run into issues while exporting bookmarks, you know where to look!

