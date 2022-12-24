Taking a screenshot and screen record on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a breeze. Here's how to do it.

The ability to take a screenshot is an incredibly powerful tool, one many of us use almost every day. The most common use cases include sharing memes with our friends and family, keeping a record of online transactions, or demonstrating a new feature or bug. While Android has offered a native screenshot-taking feature for years, the method varies from OEM to OEM. If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and are wondering what button combination you need to press to take a screenshot, we have got you covered. In addition, we'll also show you how to record your screen using the built-in screen recorder tool.

How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Navigate to the screen or app you want to capture. Press and hold the power button and volume down button at the same time. You'll see a brief animation and hear a camera shutter sound, indicating that the screenshot has been taken. You'll also see a toolbar appear at the bottom with various options to tweak or edit the screenshot. If you wish to take a longer screenshot, select Scroll capture from the bottom toolbar. You can find your screenshot in the "Screenshots" folder in your gallery app or the "My Files" app under "Internal storage > Pictures > Screenshots."

How to record screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Pull down the notification panel and tap the "Screen recorder" icon. A pop-up window will appear with options for recording audio and microphone. Choose your preferred settings and tap "Start recording." The screen recording will begin after a 3-second countdown. You can stop the recording at any time by tapping the "Stop" button in the top left corner. You can find your recording in the "Screen recordings" folder in your gallery app or the "My Files" app under "Internal storage > Pictures > Screen recordings."

Note: You can customize the video quality, sound, and other features from Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder.

Taking a screenshot and screen recording on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a breeze. While these tools can be found on most Android phones nowadays, added customization and control offered by Samsung is a nice touch. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones on the market. If you're still on the fence about getting one, don't forget to check out the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to save big.