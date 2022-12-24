The ability to take a screenshot is an incredibly powerful tool, one many of us use almost every day. The most common use cases include sharing memes with our friends and family, keeping a record of online transactions, or demonstrating a new feature or bug. While Android has offered a native screenshot-taking feature for years, the method varies from OEM to OEM. If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and are wondering what button combination you need to press to take a screenshot, we have got you covered. In addition, we'll also show you how to record your screen using the built-in screen recorder tool.
How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Navigate to the screen or app you want to capture.
- Press and hold the power button and volume down button at the same time.
- You'll see a brief animation and hear a camera shutter sound, indicating that the screenshot has been taken. You'll also see a toolbar appear at the bottom with various options to tweak or edit the screenshot.
- If you wish to take a longer screenshot, select Scroll capture from the bottom toolbar.
- You can find your screenshot in the "Screenshots" folder in your gallery app or the "My Files" app under "Internal storage > Pictures > Screenshots."
How to record screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Pull down the notification panel and tap the "Screen recorder" icon.
- A pop-up window will appear with options for recording audio and microphone. Choose your preferred settings and tap "Start recording."
- The screen recording will begin after a 3-second countdown. You can stop the recording at any time by tapping the "Stop" button in the top left corner.
- You can find your recording in the "Screen recordings" folder in your gallery app or the "My Files" app under "Internal storage > Pictures > Screen recordings."
Note: You can customize the video quality, sound, and other features from Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder.
Taking a screenshot and screen recording on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a breeze. While these tools can be found on most Android phones nowadays, added customization and control offered by Samsung is a nice touch. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones on the market. If you're still on the fence about getting one, don't forget to check out the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to save big.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell foldable that combines the compact form factor of yesteryear's phones with a modern Android experience. It's equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and cutting-edge foldable OLED technology.