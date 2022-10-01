How to screenshot and screenrecord on the Apple iPhone

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. The Pro models of this line come packed with visual changes, particularly on the front-facing side. Users now can take advantage of an all-new Dynamic Island and the anticipated Always-On Display (AOD) feature. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14, you must be wondering — how can I screenshot and screenrecord on this advanced smartphone? Worry not, we’re here to help you figure this matter out. Here’s how to screenshot and screenrecord on the Apple iPhone.

How to screenshot on an iPhone

Press and hold on to the Side and Volume Up buttons simultaneously. If you have an iPhone with a physical Home button, press and hold on the Side and Home buttons instead.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Click on the thumbnail that appears in the bottom left corner.

Optionally use the Markup tool or crop it.

Click on Done or the Share button depending on whether you want to save it to the Photos app or send it directly to someone.

How to screenrecord on an iPhone

If you’d rather capture a video recording of the iPhone screen instead of taking a static screenshot, you can do that, too.

Launch the Settings app.

Click on Control Center.

Scroll down and add Screen Recording to the list of toggles if it’s not already there.

Bring up the Control Center and click on the newly-added Screen Recording toggle.

That will start a countdown before the screen recording begins.

After you’re done, click on the toggle again to stop the recording process. You can then access the footage from the Photos app.

Now that you’ve learned how to screenshot and screenrecord on your new iPhone, you’re good to go! You can start saving photos and videos of certain content you come across. Though, don’t forget to check our list of best iPhone 14 cases on your way out. You wouldn’t want to damage this phone’s delicate body if an accident occurs.

How often do you screenshot or screenrecord on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.