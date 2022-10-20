Here’s how to take a screenshot and screen record on the Google Pixel 7

Screenshots and screen recording are two of the most basic features offered by almost all smartphones out there. In fact, the process of taking a screenshot and recording the screen are also largely the same across different phones, at least when it comes to Android. If you know how to do them on one phone, then you’ll probably figure out a way to make them work on other phones too. But if this is your first time using a Pixel phone or any Android phone in general, then we’re here to help. In this article, we’ll take a look at the different ways in which you can take a screenshot and screen record on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Note: We’re using a Pixel 7 to show you how to take screenshots and record the screen in this article, but you can follow the same steps to perform these tasks on a Pixel 7 Pro too.

Different methods to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7

The easiest way to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7 is to press the power and volume down buttons at the same time. This method is quite common and it works on almost all Android phones. That said, there are some other ways to capture a screenshot on the Google Pixel 7, so let’s check them out.

How to take a screenshot without using the hardware buttons on the Pixel 7

If you cannot or simply don’t want to use the hardware buttons on the Google Pixel 7 to take screenshots, then you can use the software as an alternative. Here’s how:

You’ll find the option to take a screenshot within the recent apps menu of the Pixel 7, so that’s where you’ll need to head first.

Those using Gesture navigation on the Pixel 7 can access the recent apps menu by simply swiping up from the bottom of the screen and holding for a split second to reveal the recent apps. Others using a 3-button navigation can simply select the Overview button in the navigation bar.

Once you are in the recent apps menu, look for the Screenshot button that’s located right below the recent apps window.

Simply select this to grab a screenshot of the page within the app that’s highlighted. So if you happen to have multiple apps open, then swipe left or right to highlight the app you want to capture in your screenshot.

This method will only work if/when you want to capture a screenshot of a page within an app that’s actively running. You’ll notice that the screenshot button won’t be visible if you don’t have any apps on the recent apps menu (as shown in the screenshot above).

Take screenshots with Pixel 7’s ‘Quick Tap’ feature

Just like some older Pixel phones, the latest Pixel 7 phones also have the ‘Quick Tap’ feature. It lets you double-tap on the back of the phone to perform an action or even open an application of your choice. You can customize this feature and have it take a screenshot when you double-tap on the back of your Pixel 7. Here’s how to do it:

Head over to the Settings page on your Pixel 7 and scroll down to find the System options.

Select System to reveal all your system settings and look for the Gestures option.

Choose Gestures and select the first option that says Quick Tap to start actions. This is where you’ll enable this feature and assign an action to the double-tap function.

Simply select the button to toggle the feature, and choose Take screenshot from the list of actions.

The Quick Tap feature, in case you’re wondering, works well even with a case on your phone. You can also enable the ‘Require stronger taps’ option to avoid accidental triggers.

How to take a screenshot with Google Assistant

You can also use Google Assistant to capture the screenshot of any page within your phone. Simply go to the desired page and wake up Google Assistant by saying, “Ok, Google”. Once the assistant is ready, simply say, “Take a screenshot”, to grab a screenshot of whatever is visible on the screen. This is perhaps the easiest way to grab a screenshot provided you can wake up the assistant and give the command out loud.

How to screen record on the Google Pixel 7

Just like all modern Android phones, the Pixel 7 also has a built-in screen recorder with some neat features. You can access it using the tiles in the quick settings menu.

The first thing you need to do is locate the “screen record” tile in the quick settings menu by swiping down from the notification center.

This particular tile is enabled by default on the Pixel 7, so you don’t have to edit the quick settings menu and add the tile separately. If you don’t see the screen record tile on the first page of the quick settings menu, then swipe left to explore more tiles.

Once you locate the screen record tile, simply select it to see a pop-up in which you can set your preferences for the recording.

Choose the Start button once you’ve adjusted the settings to your preference and begin recording.

Those were some of the ways in which you can grab a screenshot or start a new screen recording on the Google Pixel 7. There are different methods to take a screenshot on the Pixel 7, but we think the easiest way to do it is by asking Google Assistant. That being said, this doesn’t work for screen recording, so the only way you can record your screen is by using the “screen record” tile in the quick settings.

Google Pixel 7 The standard Google Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones you can buy on the market right now. It's very similar to the high-end Pro model but it's $300 cheaper and offers more value for money. Buy from Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro Compared to the non-pro model, the high-end Pixel 7 Pro has a better display with higher resolution and refresh rate, a bigger battery, and an additional telephoto lens at the back. Buy from Best Buy

Google’s new Pixel phones are now up for grabs and there are some great deals out there to make these phones easier on your wallet. You can learn more about the new Pixel phones by checking out our detailed reviews that are linked earlier in this post.