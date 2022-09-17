How to take a screenshot and screen record on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a very unique device that comes with a foldable display. It’s an interesting form factor that essentially changes the way you do many things on your smartphone. But how do you tackle some basic functions like screen recording or taking a screenshot? Luckily, the basic functions that you’d use on a daily basis haven’t changed. So if you’ve captured a screenshot or recorded the screen on a Samsung phone or any Android phone before, then you’ll feel right at home. In this post, we’ll discuss the different ways in which you can take a screenshot and screen record on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Note: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two different displays — an outer cover screen and the main display on the inside. The phone will take the screenshot or record the one that’s currently active. There’s no way to capture a screenshot or record both screens at the same time, yet.

Different methods to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The easiest way to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is to press the volume down and the power button at the same time. This is the most common method to capture a screenshot on almost all Android phones, and it works on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 too. However, there are a few other ways to capture a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so let’s go over them together.

Using Flex mode

One of the best things about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that the hinge is sturdy enough to let you open the main screen halfway and set it up on a flat surface. Doing so will automatically trigger the Flex mode which is a very smart way to use the screen real-estate to deliver a new experience. We suggest you check out our Flex mode walkthrough to learn more about this particular feature. For now, let’s take a look at how you can take a screenshot using the Flex mode:

With the Flex mode enabled, head to the page you want to take a screenshot of.

Now, fold the display halfway and wait for the Flex mode to kick in.

The bottom part of the screen will now show you a control pad with a bunch of icons.

One of them is a screenshot icon. Simply select it to capture a screenshot.

Remember that the screenshot option on the Flex mode only captures the upper portion of the display with the main content. The bottom portion with the control pad and the touchpad won’t be a part of your screenshot. You’ll have to use the volume and the power button to grab a screenshot of the entire screen.

Using Bixby or Google Assistant

Yes, Bixby is still very much a thing on Samsung phones which you can use to perform various tasks. In this case, you can use Bixby to take a screenshot for you. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the page you want to capture and wake the Bixby assistant.

You can wake up Bixby either by pressing and holding the power button or by saying, “Hey, Bixby!”.

Once Bixby is active, simply say, “Take a screenshot”, to quickly grab a screenshot of the display.

You can also do this with the help of Google Assistant. All you have to do is wake up Google Assistant instead of Bixby and give the same command.

Different methods to screen record on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

There are a couple of ways to start a new screen recording on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Let’s check out both methods to find out which one’s more convenient to quickly start recording your screen:

Using the screen recorder tile in quick settings

The first option is to start a new screen recording using the tile in the quick settings menu. Here’s how to do this:

Locate the “screen recorder” option in the quick settings menu by swiping down on the notification center.

The “screen recorder” tile is enabled by default on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so you should be able to find it very easily.

Now, simply select the “screen recorder” option to see a pop-up in which you can set your preferences for the recording.

Choose Start recording once you’ve adjusted the settings and you’re good to go.

Using Bixby to record the screen

The other method is to use Bixby to start a new screen recording. For this method, simply say, “Hey Bixby, start a screen recording.” Doing this will once again trigger the pop-up menu in which you can set your preferences for the screen recording. Adjust the right settings and you’re good to go.

Those were some of the ways in which you can grab a screenshot or start a new screen recording on your Galaxy Z Fold 4. We think the easiest way to take a screenshot is to press the volume down and the power button at the same time. And the easiest way to start a screen recording is to select the “screen recorder” tile in the quick settings menu, as it’s always accessible and is more reliable than waking up Bixby and hoping it understands your command.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now up for grabs with some solid deals that can save you a good amount of money on your purchase. There’s definitely a bit of a learning curve in getting used to this foldable, but the basic functions are all here and they work as expected.