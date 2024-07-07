Your home network keeps all of your connected technology online, so it makes sense to take a few precautions to keep it secure. For the most part, keeping your home network secure is about making sure you’ve got all the right settings selected and making sure your software is up-to-date. Still, there are also a few extra steps you could take, such as setting up a firewall or signing up for additional security with your router.

Cybersecurity is important of course, and one of the most important steps you can take is to simply make sure all of your tech is as up-to-date as possible. Starting with devices like your phone, tablet, or PC, you should make sure you’ve got all the latest security updates applied, including definitions for your security software.

Besides that, if you haven’t done it in a while, you should make sure your wireless router has the latest update applied. Your router is like the main door to get into your home network from the outside, so it’s a good idea to keep it as up-to-date as possible. Some of the best Wi-Fi routers make this a bit easier with automatic updates, or apps that can notify you if there’s an update available.

Speaking of router software, some of these apps can also give you additional information, such as when a new device connects to your network. If someone shares your Wi-Fi password with someone else, you can rest easy knowing you’ll be informed of any unauthorized additions to your network.

If you’re using a router provided by your internet service provider, if you got it in the past few years, it more than likely updates itself automatically. These routers should also have a firewall built-in and enabled by default, so you should have basic security already. If you want more control of your network, you could pick up your own router-modem combo, or you could switch to a standalone modem and use your own router.

Security software

Protect your network with a firewall

As mentioned above, your router is your network’s front gate, and a firewall is like a security guard making sure that everyone coming in is actually allowed to be there. While operating systems like Windows have a firewall built-in, it only protects that PC. Most modern routers have a firewall built in that can keep unwanted connections out before they ever reach your device.

The complexity of a firewall can vary quite a bit, with most routers sticking to a fairly simple solution, but some offer more advanced settings. Business routers often have a stronger focus on firewall and security options. For example, Asus offers some business routers under the ExpertWiFi brand with strong firewall settings.

They may also support additional security. Netgear routers, for example, offer a subscription called Netgear Armor that can greatly improve security by scanning new devices when they connect, plus keeping an eye on traffic with an up-to-date known list of bad sites. Netgear Armor, for example, provides a report of potential issues and provides recommendations for securing your network.

Netgear isn’t the only one making security a subscription feature either, with TP-Link offering HomeShield, Eero offering Eero Secure, and more. Asus keeps its software free with AiProtection powered by Trend Micro on its routers. While no security solution is perfect, these options are easy to set up and use in their respective apps, and provide good recommendations to help keep your network secure.

The parental controls in this software can also be used to keep your kids from wandering to parts of the internet they really shouldn't be on. For example, HomeShield and AiProtection both come with content blocking, so you can block certain types of sites without needing to input dozens of URLs. Similarly, you could use a custom DNS to block some sites from your whole network.

If your router’s security isn’t enough, standalone firewalls are also gaining some popularity with both DIY versions and standalone products. You could, for example, build your own firewall with a Raspberry Pi, or pick up something like a Firewalla for that extra control. Keep in mind that these devices, depending on how they’re set up, can affect your internet speed, so you might not want to use them with all of your devices.

Your ISP may also provide an extra security option through their own hardware and app, such as XFi Complete from Xfinity. Mediacom, on the other hand, with its Stream WiFi360pro package, simply includes an Eero router with Eero Secure. If you don’t want to worry about getting your own hardware and software solutions and don’t mind paying your ISP a bit more, these solutions could be solid alternatives.