It's important that the information on your iPhone is for your eyes only, and there are several measures you can take to enhance security.

Privacy and security are critical in this day and age, especially when it comes to the smartphones we carry with us and use 24/7. iPhones are known to be among the most secure, but there are still ways to add extra layers of security. If you store a lot of business and/or private personal files on your devices, including bank and credit card information, passwords, and more, you’ll want to do whatever you can to keep the phone’s contents for your eyes only.

Securing your iPhone, including any of the best iPhones, can be done in several ways. Here are some of the most crucial steps you can take. Employ all, some, or even one or two methods to protect the device further.

1. Go to Settings, select your name, and Select Password & Security.

2. Turn on Two-Factor Authentication. This will prevent someone else from accessing your account without entering a one-time code to confirm their identity.

3. Go to Settings.

4. Scroll down the list of your apps and tap into each one, and select Permissions.

5. Make sure Location is set to Never or, for ones that require location (like navigation apps), that it’s set to While Using the App. Look at other permissions and adjust as needed. Some apps will include as default access to everything from your camera to Face ID, Bluetooth, photos, and more when it isn’t particularly necessary to do so.

6. Go to Settings, App Store.

7. Turn on App Updates. This will ensure that app updates are automatically installed whenever available. Sometimes, these app updates include critical security patches, so it’s important to keep them updated as soon as an update is available. If you’re concerned about using Cellular data to do so, you can turn off Cellular Data, and the apps will only update once you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

8. Go to Settings, Privacy & Security.

9. Select Tracking.

10. Disable Allow Apps to Request to Track. With this feature on, you’ll get personalized ads. But in order to do so, companies gather tons of information about you. Turning this off will limit, if not eliminate, this data sharing. You can also revoke precise location tracking in iOS.

11. Go to Settings, select your name, Find My.

12. Make sure Find My iPhone is enabled. This allows you to use another Apple device, like an iPad or MacBook computer, to locate the phone if it’s lost, misplaced, or stolen. This also allows you to wipe the device, if necessary, remotely.

There are other simple ways to secure your iPhone, including the latest models like the iPhone 14 Pro. Make sure your Apple ID uses a secure password that includes a series of letters, numbers, and special characters that aren’t easy to guess. Make a habit of changing the password every few months as well.

While both Touch ID and Face ID are useful convenience features, you might want to consider disabling these for better security. Also, do not make too much information accessible on your lock screen, like Apple Wallet. You can also activate the Erase Data option so that should someone make ten attempts to enter your passcode incorrectly, all data will be wiped from the phone. It’s important if you do this that your iPhone is continuously backed up to iCloud, your computer, or another external storage device, so you don’t lose all your information.

When downloading new apps, always choose the Sign in with Apple ID option if it’s available. This masks your e-mail address and other personal information from the company, using a fake address that forwards to your real one. It’s a great way to keep your personal information personal.

Finally, whenever there’s a new OS update, download it to your phone as soon as possible. As with apps, sometimes OS updates include more than just new features but important security updates and fixes as well.