Apple Watch is a perfect workout companion, whether you’re using Apple Fitness+, tracking something simple like an outdoor walk or run, or using a third-party fitness service. Whatever the case, the best Apple Watch will track the duration of the workout along with the type, active and total calories, and your heart rate. The heart rate details are shown in real time on all the latest Apple Watches, including ones with watchOS 10 (but also ones with a previous-generation OS), but what about zones? Heart rate zones confirm the intensity of the workout based on a percentage of your maximum heart rate based on your personal health data. But how do you see which heart rate zones you’re in during a workout with the Apple Watch?

How to see heart rate zones on Apple Watch

Open the Workout app on the Apple Watch. Select and start a workout. 2 Images Close While the workout stats are being shown in real time on the screen (it may take a few moments for the heart rate data to appear), turn the Digital Crown up or swipe up from the screen until you see Heart Rate Zone workout view. Here, you can focus on your heart rate zone, real-time heart rate, the time you spent in a specific zone, and your average heart rate. The number and zone indicator will move as you move into different zones. 2 Images Close

How to see heart rate zones after a workout

Open the Fitness app on iPhone. Under the Summary tab, select the workout you just did. Under Heart Rate, you will see a graph of your heart rate through the workout along with the average heart rate. Tap Show More and there you will see a breakdown of the time spend in each of the zones as well as what your heart rate should be for each zone. It will even show what your post-workout heart rate was. 4 Images Close Alternatively, go to the Health app on your iPhone. Scroll down to Workouts and select. Scroll down to Highlights and select Show All. On this page, you’ll see Heart Rate: Workout which will show the range of beats per minute through the workout and a graph showing the ranges as you went up and down. This will also show if and when you reached max. 4 Images Close

What else to know about Apple Watch heart rate zones

Once you tap End Workout, you will see a summary of the workout on the Apple Watch screen. This will show a summary of the workout including active calories burned, total calories, average heart rate, and range. To see more, however, you need to go to the Fitness app on your iPhone.

There’s a simple calculation to determine what your maximum or peak heart rate should be, though Apple Watch, one of the best smartwatches, does this automatically for you. Simply subtract your age from 220. So, for a healthy 35-year-old, for example, your peak heart rate would be 185. For a healthy 50-year-old, it would be 170. The advice from experts is generally that you should only be at your peak or maximum heart rate for short bursts of time, anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds. The most important thing is to slow down and burn more oxygen as you go.

What’s most important is how well you recover after an intense exercise session, including both post-workout as well as during rest times in between. Of course, professional athletes may be able to push harder. No matter your situation, however, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor or other medical professional before engaging in any strenuous, high-intensity exercises, particularly if you have heart issues.