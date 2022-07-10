How to send ebooks, documents, and webpages to your Amazon Kindle

The Kindle ebook readers are the best devices for reading. Their glare-free E Ink displays are easier on the eyes and read like paper, and since they’re disconnected from the world of social media, they provide a distraction-free, focused reading experience. If you’re a serious reader, a Kindle is a no-brainer and a bunch of us at XDA would agree with it.

If you just bought yourself a Kindle e-reader, you maybe be wondering whether you can transfer your books and documents stored on your PC or phone to your e-reader. Although the Kindle is tightly integrated into the Amazon ecosystem, Amazon lets you add your own ebooks and documents to the device. However, the process isn’t as straightforward as transferring files between your PC and smartphone.

First step: Find out your Kindle email address

Amazon offers a service called Send to Kindle that lets you send supported files to your Kindle e-reader by email. To use it, you’ll need to find out your Kindle email address — it’s different from the email address associated with your Amazon account.

On your smartphone or PC browser, go to Amazon.

Navigate to Your Account > Content and devices > Devices.

Under “Amazon devices,” you should see your Kindle e-reader (as shown below). If you don’t see it, ensure you’re signed into your Kindle using the same Amazon account.

Click on the device to reveal Device Summary, which lists your Kindle email address.

This is your default Kindle email address, and it’s automatically generated. If you wish, you can change it to something you like by clicking the “Edit” button.

This is the email address where you will send books and documents. But note that you can’t use just any personal email address to send files. To see the approved email addresses that can send documents to your Kindle, click on the Preference tab and scroll down to Personal Document Settings. At the bottom, you’ll see “Approved Personal Document E-mail List,” which should list the email attached to your Amazon account. If you want to authorize a new email account, click “Add a new approved e-mail address” and enter the new address.

How to send books and documents to your Kindle?

Do it wirelessly

Now that you have the Kindle email address, it’s time to send files to your e-reader. The process is very simple. All you have to do is email the file you wish to send to Kindle as a file attachment.

Open Gmail or any email client you’re using.

Compose a new mail and in the sender’s address, put the Send-to-Kindle email address.

Don’t put anything in the subject or body.

Attach the document and hit send. That’s it.

The document will appear on your Kindle shortly. It may take a while, depending on the size of the document.

Tip: If you’re sending a PDF file, you have two options. You can send the file as it is, which will preserve the original formatting and graphics, but you won’t be able to use variable fonts or Whispersync. The second is to convert the PDF to the Kindle format. For this, simply add “Convert” in the subject line when emailing the file, and Amazon will handle the rest.

Kindle supports a wide variety of files types, including:

EPUB

PDF

HTML

Microsoft Word (.DOC, DOCX)

JPEG

PNG

GIF

BMP

RTF

Amazon has dropped support for MOBI and AZW formats since they don’t support new Kindle features such as custom fonts and the ability to change boldness. The existing MOBI and AZW files on your Kindle will remain accessible and work just fine, but you won’t be able to send books in these formats using Send-To-Kindle anymore.

Good, old USB transfer

You can also transfer files over USB if you don’t have Wi-Fi connectivity. Connect your Kindle to your PC, open the Kindle’s file directory, and drag and drop files into the “documents” folder. You can use Calibre or other online tools to convert files or books to supported Kindle formats.

How to send articles and web pages to your Kindle for reading later

In addition to books and documents, you can also use your Kindle to read web content such as news articles and blog posts. Whenever I come across an interesting long read on the web, I immediately send it to my Kindle for weekend reading. You can send web pages or articles to your e-reader from your PC or smartphone.

From a PC

Sending a webpage from a PC is quite easy. Here’s how to do it.

If you’re using a Chromium-based browser such as Chrome or Microsoft Edge, download the “Send to Kindle for Google Chrome” extension.

Once installed, configure the delivery settings.

Go to the webpage you want to send and then click on the Kindle extension shortcut from the toolbar.

Select “Send to Kindle” or “Preview and Send.”

If you choose the second option, you will get the option to customize the font.

Your web page/article will be automatically downloaded and added to your Kindle Library.

From your smartphone

Download Send To Kindle app from the Play Store — It’s a third-party app.

Open the app and select “Email configuration” from the hamburger menu.

Enter your Kindle email address here and save it.

Visit the web page you wish to save to Kindle and hit the share button.

From the Share Sheet, select Send To Kindle shortcut and wait for the app to convert the page into HTML format.

Once converted, select the post and hit the email button on the left.

This will take you to your default email app. Make sure you’re sending the file from the approved email address

Hit “send” and wait for the web page to appear on your Kindle.

Conclusion

Amazon’s Send-to-Kindle service provides a great way to wirelessly send books and documents to your Kindle e-reader. The process of finding out your Kindle email and adding new approved email addresses is a bit tricky. But once everything is in place, sending a book or document is as simple as sending an email. You can also send web pages and articles to your Kindle from your PC and smartphone.