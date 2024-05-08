There are many reasons you might want to send your location to someone. It could be because you’re meeting them and want them to be able to track your travels so that you can keep your eyes on the road and they can see how far away you are. Maybe it’s a child or an elderly person whom a caregiver needs to keep tabs on. There are several ways to send your location to someone via iPhone, from your general area to a precise check-in location.

18:04 Related iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple is slowly winning over this Android diehard The iPhone 15 Pro Max may not look much different from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it brings much improved cameras and ergonomics

How to send your location to someone on iPhone in Messages

You can use the Messages app to send your location to someone, and it will be updated in real-time.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. In a new or existing message thread, tap the “+” sign to the left of the message window. Select Location. Close If Location is off, then tap to select Turn On in Settings. You will be redirected to Location Services settings. Scroll down to Messages and select either Ask Next Time Or When I Share or While Using the App, depending on which approach you prefer. (Leave Precise Location on if you want to send someone a precise location of where you are at so they can meet you there, for example). Close Now return to the Message and tap Share. Choose Indefinitely, Until End of Day, or For One Hour. Send the Message. Close

How to send a pinned location in Messages

If you have pinned a location, like where you are parked in a shopping mall lot, or a specific restaurant where someone should meet you, the good news is that you can send this in Messages too.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. In a new or existing message thread, tap the “+” sign to the left of the message window. Select Location (or follow the steps above to turn Location on if it isn’t yet). Close Tap the Pin icon at the top left, and drag it to the correct place on the map. Once it’s positioned accurately, select Send Pin. Send the message. Close

How to use Check In on iPhone for arrival notifications

The latest iPhones with iOS 17 or later works with a new feature called Check In, which you can use to notify a friend or family member when you have arrived at a destination. This could be ideal for teens, for example, to let parents know when they have arrived home or at a friend’s house after school. It's also useful for someone traveling alone at night to let worried friends or family know that they have arrived at a destination safe and sound.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. In a new or existing message thread, tap the “+” sign to the left of the message window. Select More. Select Check In. Close If this is the first time you’re using it, you’ll see a pop-up explaining what it is. Read it, then select Continue twice to flip through the pages, then choose if you want to share Limited data or Full. You can select Show Example if you want to see the difference. Select Continue again. Select Send a Check In. Close You’ll see the Check In notice appear in the message window. Tap Edit. Select if you want to send the update as Check In When I arrive or After a timer. For the former, select the check-in location and choose Done. You can also see (and send) an estimated time of arrival depending on whether you’re Driving, taking Transit, or Walking. With the timer approach, you'll need to select the anticipated amount of time. Close Select Done once you are finished choosing the exact location or the specific timeframe. Send the message. Close

How to use Precision Finding on iPhone 15 for meeting up

Close

If you have an iPhone 15 series phone, Precision Finding with the Find My app is available in certain countries. From here, you can use the Find My app to find the precise location of a person who is actively sharing their location with you (or you can request that they send their location so that you can track it). As you get closer to them, an arrow will appear pointing in their direction and even advising how far they are away from you. If you are walking in the right direction, the screen will turn green to advise you to keep going that way, like a virtual game of "hot and cold."

Meet-ups and check-ins are easy

You might be trying to meet up with a friend at a new place with which neither of you are familiar. Maybe you need to show your teen or tween how to send their location so you can keep tabs on where they are. An elderly family member or friend can also learn how to send their location to a caregiver. It’s simple to do this with an iPhone, and there are many ways to do it.

You can send your location through Messages, which might be the easiest way, especially if you’re doing this for someone with whom you don’t typically share your location, but you may want to inform this one time so that you can meet up. For close family members and friends with whom you already share your location, Precision Finding is a useful feature in iPhone 15. Check Ins, meanwhile, can be a wonderful safety feature to give older kids more autonomy, or grant loved ones the peace of mind that you arrived safely or that your walk home after a night out was safe.

Keep in mind that you can also use third-party navigation apps like Waze to send your location to someone. In Apple Maps, you can select Share my Location while navigating and send it to someone via iMessage or other messaging app, like WhatsApp or Signal... or even share your location to social media if you so choose. In Google Maps, you can share a link to your map view to share your location in a message as well. But using the feature built right into your iPhone is the most seamless way.

There are so many reasons you might want to send your location to someone using an iPhone, and the ability to do so is one of many useful safety features of the device.