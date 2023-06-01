Apple TV is your portal to tons of content from popular streaming services. When you have one set up for the family, however, this means everyone in the household probably uses it. If you have younger children, you might want to enact some parental controls to ensure they aren’t watching movies, TV shows, other videos, or accessing other types of content that isn’t age appropriate for them, from apps suitable for older kids to music with explicit lyrics. If you have a toddler with itchy fingers who loves punching buttons on remotes or a mischievous kid, you might also want to prevent the ability for them to accidentally purchase apps right from the TV.

The best way to do this: set up a PIN code and then choose the restrictions. It’s easy to set this up in the same way you would on an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook computer. And it's not just useful for parents. Maybe you want to just want to set up a PIN temporarily to prevent your partner or roommates from binging the latest season of Ted Lasso without you. (Expect an angry phone call or text when they figure it out what you've done!)

How to set a PIN for content on Apple TV

Turn on the TV and boot up Apple TV. Go to Settings. Go to General. Go to Restrictions. Select to turn to the “On” position. Enter a desired four-digit code. Re-enter the passcode a second time. You’ll see a confirmation message that the passcode was created and a reminder to keep it in a safe place. Select OK. Restrictions are now on. You can revisit the Restrictions menu at any time to Change Passcode (you need to know the current one in order to do this). Once Restrictions are on, you can configure them in many ways. You can set iTunes Store purchases and rentals to Restrict. You can block In-App Purchases. Only allow clean Music and Podcasts. Block Music Videos. Restrict Movies and TV Shows with a specific rating. Restrict Apps based on age rating. You can also restrict certain actions in Game Center, like not allowing multiplayer games or blocking private messaging. Once done, you can review your settings at any time and make changes by inputting the PIN Code.

Once you set up a pin on an Apple TV, like the top-line Apple TV 4K, restricted content is still available. But the user would have to enter the passcode every time you want to access it. If you want to temporarily remove restrictions, such as during the week your kids are at summer camp or when your elderly, non-tech-savvy parents are visiting, you can enter the passcode in the Restrictions menu and set it to Off. It’s a good idea to change the passcode every month or so in case the kids have secretly figured it out.

Keep in mind that some of the restrictions, like blocking explicit content for movies or TV shows based on content ratings, may not work with third-party apps. You may need to visit the specific app and adjust the settings there for each individual app. But this PIN set-up will work for Apple features and services, like iTunes, Apple TV, Apple Music, and Game Center. It’s a great way to ensure that when your kids arrive home from school on the weekdays or wake up early on Sunday mornings, they aren’t watching TV shows and movies they shouldn’t be, listening to music with explicit lyrics, or private messaging with strangers in Game Center.

Note that if you use Family Sharing with multiple Apple devices like an Apple TV, one of the best media streaming devices, you can also limit what content can be purchased through Apple TV, including adding a requirement for family members to ask the main account holder for permission to buy, from an iOS device, like the iPhone 14, or an iPad OS device. There are plenty of other parental controls you can use with Apple Family Sharing.

Setting a PIN code and adjusting restrictions is a useful feature that some families might not even realize is available. It helps provide peace of mind while also giving the kids the freedom to explore everything that Apple TV has to offer that’s suitable for their ages.