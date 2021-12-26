How to set an audible “Low battery” or “Full battery” notification on iPhone

In some ways, iOS and Android have become relatively similar operating systems. However, there are still plenty of differences between the two. One of the things I miss about Android is audible full battery notifications — which aren’t available by default on iPhones. There is a way to enable them, though, for both low and full battery instances. Here’s how to set an audible battery notification on iPhone.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Click on the Automation tab in the bottom navigation bar.

Tap Create Personal Automation.

Scroll through the list and click on Battery Level.

This is the part where you have to decide if you want it to be a low or full battery notification. You can set the slider accordingly.

For a full battery notification, drag the slider to the extreme right and select Equal 100% in the list below it.



For a low battery notification, drag the slider to the left, until it shows the desired percentage, such as 20%. Select Falls Below 20% from the list below it.



Click Next in the top right corner.

Tap the search bar at the bottom of the screen.

Search for Notification.

Select Show Notification from the list.

Tap on the arrow icon next to Hello World to expand it.

Type Battery Alert in the Title field. You can obviously assign it any other name as you desire, but I prefer being descriptive with my titles.

Make sure the Play Sound option is toggled on.

Select Hello World, delete it, and type Your battery is low. or Your battery has been fully charged. — depending on the automation you’re building. You can also change the text to be anything else that you want.

Click on Next in the top right corner afterward.

Turn off Ask Before Running, and confirm after you get prompted. Otherwise, the feature won’t work as it would prompt you with an inaudible notification requesting manual permission to run the automation, defeating the entire purpose.

Click Done in the top right corner.

Voila! Now whenever your phone’s battery is low/full, you’ll get an audible notification.

You can create two automations for each of the low/full battery instances. Just follow the same steps and tweak the second automation accordingly.

I personally find audible battery notifications useful, as the system doesn’t notify me when my iPhone’s battery is full by default. Additionally, the current low battery pop-up alerts only notify you when you’re using your phone. If you put your device aside, you won’t know when the battery drops to a certain low level. Also, these automations allow you to choose your own percentages, rather than defaulting to Apple’s 20% and 10%.

