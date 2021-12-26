How to set an audible “Low battery” or “Full battery” notification on iPhone
December 26, 2021 6:30am Comment

How to set an audible “Low battery” or “Full battery” notification on iPhone

In some ways, iOS and Android have become relatively similar operating systems. However, there are still plenty of differences between the two. One of the things I miss about Android is audible full battery notifications — which aren’t available by default on iPhones. There is a way to enable them, though, for both low and full battery instances. Here’s how to set an audible battery notification on iPhone.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Click on the Automation tab in the bottom navigation bar.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Tap Create Personal Automation.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Scroll through the list and click on Battery Level.
  • This is the part where you have to decide if you want it to be a low or full battery notification. You can set the slider accordingly.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

    • For a full battery notification, drag the slider to the extreme right and select Equal 100% in the list below it.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

    • For a low battery notification, drag the slider to the left, until it shows the desired percentage, such as 20%. Select Falls Below 20% from the list below it.
  • Click Next in the top right corner.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Tap the search bar at the bottom of the screen.
  • Search for Notification.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Select Show Notification from the list.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Tap on the arrow icon next to Hello World to expand it.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Type Battery Alert in the Title field. You can obviously assign it any other name as you desire, but I prefer being descriptive with my titles.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Make sure the Play Sound option is toggled on.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Select Hello World, delete it, and type Your battery is low. or Your battery has been fully charged. — depending on the automation you’re building. You can also change the text to be anything else that you want.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Click on Next in the top right corner afterward.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Turn off Ask Before Running, and confirm after you get prompted. Otherwise, the feature won’t work as it would prompt you with an inaudible notification requesting manual permission to run the automation, defeating the entire purpose.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Click Done in the top right corner.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • Voila! Now whenever your phone’s battery is low/full, you’ll get an audible notification.

How to set an audible battery notification on iPhone

  • You can create two automations for each of the low/full battery instances. Just follow the same steps and tweak the second automation accordingly.

I personally find audible battery notifications useful, as the system doesn’t notify me when my iPhone’s battery is full by default. Additionally, the current low battery pop-up alerts only notify you when you’re using your phone. If you put your device aside, you won’t know when the battery drops to a certain low level. Also, these automations allow you to choose your own percentages, rather than defaulting to Apple’s 20% and 10%.

Will you be using Shortcuts Automations to receive audible battery notifications on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleiosiPhoneTutorial

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments